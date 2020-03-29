HALIFAX -- Yarmouth RCMP are asking for the public’s help to solve two suspected arsons that occurred in Yarmouth on March 28 and 29.

Just before 1 a.m. on March 28, Yarmouth RCMP and Yarmouth Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the corner of Cliff St. and William St.

A barn was destroyed and another building sustained severe damage. The RCMP investigation determined that the fire was suspicious in nature.

Just before midnight on March 29, officers responded to a garbage fire next to a building on Argyle St. Minimal damage was sustained to the building.

No one was injured as a result of either fire.

RCMP continue to investigate and ask anyone with information about these incidents to contact Yarmouth RCMP or Crime Stoppers.