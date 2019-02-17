

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 14-year-old boy from Lower Sackville, N.S.

Halifax District RCMP say Shayne Cooke left a home in Lower Sackville around 5:00 p.m. February 15 and has not come back.

Shayne is described as having medium length brown hair, around five-foot-three and 110 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, grey sweater and grey camouflage sweat pants, brown Timberland-style work boots and pink nail polish.

Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.