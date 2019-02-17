Featured
RCMP seek help finding missing Lower Sackville teen
Halifax District RCMP say 14-year-old Shayne Cooke has not been seen since February 15.
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, February 17, 2019 11:01AM AST
The RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 14-year-old boy from Lower Sackville, N.S.
Halifax District RCMP say Shayne Cooke left a home in Lower Sackville around 5:00 p.m. February 15 and has not come back.
Shayne is described as having medium length brown hair, around five-foot-three and 110 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, grey sweater and grey camouflage sweat pants, brown Timberland-style work boots and pink nail polish.
Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.