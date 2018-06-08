

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP are looking for a suspect who allegedly grabbed a 13-year-old girl and pulled her down a walking path in Cole Harbour, N.S.

The girl told police she was walking south on John Stewart Drive just before 7:30 p.m. when she was grabbed from behind and pulled by the arm onto a walking path near the woods.

Police say the suspect pulled the girl a short distance down the path, but she managed to run away.

The teen wasn’t injured.

The suspect is described as a white male in his early 20s, with dark hair shaved on both sides and a brush cut on top. He is roughly five-foot-ten inches tall with a lean build. He was wearing black sneakers, blue jeans, and a teal-coloured shirt with three buttons.

Police are asking anyone who might have been in the area at the time to contact them. They are especially hoping to speak with a woman who the teen says was walking her German Shepherd in the area before the alleged incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP.