

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest in connection with a murder in Moncton.

Investigators believe 43-year-old Amanda McFarlane is in the Moncton area, but their attempts to locate her have been unsuccessful.

Police say McFarlane is a person of interest in connection with the death of 35-year-old Candice Kennedy-Faguy.

Kennedy-Faguy was reported missing on Sept. 23. Her body was found inside a vehicle on West Lane in Moncton on Sept. 26.

A 44-year-old man was arrested in connection with her death on Sept. 27. Claude Blanchard of Moncton has been charged with first-degree murder.

A 47-year-old Moncton woman was arrested for questioning on Nov. 15, but she was released without charges.

McFarlane is described as five-foot-two inches tall and 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

The RCMP are asking anyone with information on McFarlane’s whereabouts, or about Kennedy-Faguy’s death, to contact them.