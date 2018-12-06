Featured
RCMP seek person of interest in connection with Moncton murder
The RCMP say Amanda McFarlane is a person of interest in connection with the murder of Candice Kennedy-Faguy. (New Brunswick RCMP)
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, December 6, 2018 4:35PM AST
The RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest in connection with a murder in Moncton.
Investigators believe 43-year-old Amanda McFarlane is in the Moncton area, but their attempts to locate her have been unsuccessful.
Police say McFarlane is a person of interest in connection with the death of 35-year-old Candice Kennedy-Faguy.
Kennedy-Faguy was reported missing on Sept. 23. Her body was found inside a vehicle on West Lane in Moncton on Sept. 26.
A 44-year-old man was arrested in connection with her death on Sept. 27. Claude Blanchard of Moncton has been charged with first-degree murder.
A 47-year-old Moncton woman was arrested for questioning on Nov. 15, but she was released without charges.
McFarlane is described as five-foot-two inches tall and 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
The RCMP are asking anyone with information on McFarlane’s whereabouts, or about Kennedy-Faguy’s death, to contact them.