

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP have arrested a woman for questioning in connection with the death of a missing Moncton woman who was later found murdered.

The body of 35-year-old Candice Kennedy-Faguy was found inside a vehicle on West Lane in Moncton on Sept. 26. She had been reported missing on Sept. 23.

A 44-year-old man was arrested in connection with Kennedy-Faguy’s death on Sept. 27. Claude Blanchard of Moncton has been charged with first-degree murder.

Police say they made a second arrest on Thursday. A 47-year-old Moncton woman was brought in for questioning, but she was later released without charges.

Police say they are still interviewing witnesses in connection with the investigation and they are asking anyone with information to come forward.