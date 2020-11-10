HALIFAX -- Halifax District RCMP are asking for the public's help to solve a break, enter and theft that occurred in Head of Jeddore on Nov. 2.

Police say they responded to a break-in at 3:30 a.m. at a business on Highway 7.

When police arrived, they noticed there was damage to the front door and a red basket filled with packages of cigarettes was left behind by the suspects.

"A review of the surveillance video showed three individuals inside the business during the break in," police said.

Police say the suspects took tobacco products, phone chargers, and chocolate bars before leaving in a dark-coloured car with white rims.

"Two suspects are believed to be men and the third may be a woman. One man is described as having hair shaved on both sides of his head and wearing a grey hoodie," police said. "The other man was wearing a bandana over his head and was wearing a dark jacket with a white stripe across the chest and back. The woman is described as short with black hair and wearing a dark hoodie with a white circle design."

Security camera footage of the suspects can be seen on the Nova Scotia RCMP website.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Musquodoboit Harbour RCMP at 902-889-3300. If you want to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.