HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating after a bag was stolen from a shopping cart in a parking lot in New Minas, N.S. on Friday night.

Police say on Nov. 6, officers responded to a grocery store in New Minas to investigate a theft of personal items that were left in a shopping cart.

Police say a black travel bag, containing money, a foreign passport, and driver’s license, had been removed from the cart.

Using the store’s video surveillance, police have identified the suspect as a woman with longer length brown hair, wearing a white jacket, plaid shirt, black mask and black leggings.

The suspect was observed taking the bag at 8:45 p.m., before driving away in a white compact sized vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kings District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.