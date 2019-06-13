Featured
RCMP seek suspects after man shot during violent home invasion in Lunenburg County
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, June 13, 2019 11:08AM ADT
Last Updated Thursday, June 13, 2019 1:09PM ADT
Police are looking for two suspects after two home invasions and a shooting, which left a man injured, in Nova Scotia's Lunenburg County.
The RCMP received a report of a home invasion in Upper Cornwall, N.S., around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.
Police say two men broke into the home on Natural Forest Lake Road and one of them fired a shotgun.
Shortly after 5 a.m., police learned a man with a gunshot wound had arrived at the South Shore Regional Hospital.
However, police say the man wasn’t shot during the first home invasion.
Investigators learned a second home had been invaded on Cornwall Road that morning.
During the second home invasion, one of the suspects fired a shotgun, which police say struck the victim’s foot.
His injuries are not life-threatening.
Police are still looking for the suspects and have called in additional resources to assist in the search.
A description of the suspects isn’t available at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP.