HALIFAX -- Police are looking for witnesses after a driver who crashed into a home was later assaulted in Digby, N.S.

The RCMP received a complaint at 2:40 p.m. Saturday that a vehicle had crashed into a home on Birch Street and then fled the scene.

While officers were responding to the scene, they received a report that three men were smashing the windows of a vehicle near a restaurant in Digby, and were trying to remove the driver from the vehicle.

Police quickly determined that the same vehicle was involved in both incidents.

RCMP officers responded to the scene, where they found the injured driver.

The men who were allegedly assaulting the driver had already fled the scene.

The driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The RCMP believe people witnessed the incidents and they are asking those people to come forward.

They also say they are aware of rumours concerning the incident circulating in the community, and they are asking anyone with information to contact them.