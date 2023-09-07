RCMP seeking information related to alleged historical sexual assaults at Université Sainte-Anne

The Meteghan RCMP is asking the public for information in relation to alleged historical sexual assaults at Université Sainte-Anne.

RCMP say on Tuesday police became aware of allegations of more than 50 incidents of sexual assault that occurred at Université Sainte-Anne between 2015 and 2019.

Officers say they have conducted a review of all sexual assault investigations between 2015 and 2023, and found reports of four sexual assaults occurring at the university, which were investigated.

RCMP say they want any survivors to know that they can contact police and discuss an incident before making a decision to further participate in the investigation and court process.

If you are a survivor, a witness, or have any information related to sexual assaults at Université Sainte-Anne, please contact the Meteghan RCMP at 902-645-2326 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

