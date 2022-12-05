Recent car accident deaths causes increased concern heading into holiday season

There has been an alarming trend in recent weeks with a spike in fatalities and injuries from car accidents, both on major highways and secondary roads.

Now, safety advocates and the RCMP are urging caution with the winter season fast approaching.

“This does tend to happen every year, especially when the weather changes,” said RCMP Corporal Chris Marshall.

In Nova Scotia, over the past two-plus weeks, four people died in car accidents while several drivers and passengers suffered life-threatening and non-life-threatening injuries.

Marshall said drivers often do not adjust their speed relative to the conditions around them.

“December is typically the start of the staff party and Christmas season,” said Marshall, who added the causes of recent accidents are still under investigation.

For drivers on non-twinned highways, he said it’s crucial drive with extra caution.

“Ensure that the traffic that’s coming in the opposite direction, and make sure you know what they are doing, in case someone inadvertently crosses the centre line,” said Marshall.

It’s not just in Nova Scotia either.

In New Brunswick on Nov. 17, a 77-year-old woman died in a single vehicle accident on Highway 2 in Siegas.

On Nov. 25, on Highway 11 in Beresford, a 37 year old woman and a 53-year-old man were killed in a three vehicle accident.

On Nov. 27, on Big Cove Road in Elsibogtog, a 35-year-old man died in a single vehicle accident.

On Dec. 1, on Route 111 in Jeffries Corner, a 33-year-old man was killed in a single vehicle accident.

On Saturday, in Pokemouche on Route 11, a 73-year-old woman was killed in a two vehicle crash.

Highway safety advocate Bruce Hetherington said, sadly, he’s not surprised.

“No I’m not,” said Hetherington. “Cars are going too fast, and people are not being cautious.”

Hetherington’s son was killed in a car accident in 2008. Since then, he has called for the twinning of highways in Nova Scotia.

However, according to Hetherington, these recent accidents should serve as a cautionary wake up call. Having twinned highways is only part of the solution.

“If you don’t slow down and take caution, there are going to be other accidents,” said Hetherington, who fears even more injuries and deaths on Maritime roads and highways will occur in the future.