Recycling company fined for operating without a license
A Quebec-based recycling company has been found guilty of violating New Brunswick's salvage dealers licensing act.
According to court documents, American Iron and Metal Company Inc. [AIM] was found guilty on Wednesday of operating without a license at its Toombs Street location in Moncton on May 23.
Charges were laid in August.
The company was set to make an initial appearance in Moncton provincial court on Oct. 4, but court files stated no one from AIM appeared.
The case was adjourned until Wednesday and a representative of AIM did appear.
A judge handed out a fine of $292.50 and gave the company 30 days to pay.
A spokesperson for the City of Moncton told CTV News in October complaints were received related to AIM’s operations by the city, the Moncton Fire Department and by-law enforcement.
SAINT JOHN FACILITY
In October, AIM was the subject of a coroners inquest related to the death of a worker at its Saint John facility in 2021.
That inquest lead to several recommendations from a five-member jury.
The operations at AIM’s scrapyard in Saint John remain suspended following a fire on Sept. 14 that blanketed the city with thick toxic smoke for over 24-hours.
A task force set up to examine the fire at the scrapyard is expected to be released to the public by the end of November.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Time running out on pharmacare legislation with only one month of scheduled days remaining in Parliament
The federal government is running out of time to introduce and pass a key piece of legislation in the Liberal-NDP deal.
Two more Canadians leave Gaza Strip, Freeland sidesteps Netanyahu rebuke of Trudeau
The situation in the Gaza Strip is "heartbreaking," Canada's deputy prime minister said Wednesday, the day after Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rebuked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for urging Israel to stop "the killing of women and children, of babies" in the besieged Palestinian territory.
Timeline: Canada's prime minister's evolving statements on the war in the Gaza Strip
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was rebuked Tuesday by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a strongly worded statement calling for an end to violence in the Gaza Strip. Here is a look at how the prime minister's position has evolved as the conflict has unfolded:
100 officers deployed after Trudeau surrounded at Vancouver restaurant
One hundred police officers were deployed and two people were arrested after protesters calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war surrounded a Vancouver restaurant Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was visiting Tuesday night.
Homicide detectives called in after 4 pedestrians struck by vehicle in Toronto parking lot
A driver has been arrested after four pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in a northeast Toronto parking lot on Wednesday afternoon, one of whom later died of their injuries.
Biden, Xi emerge from hours of talks, agree to curb illicit fentanyl, restart military dialogue
U.S. President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping plunged into their first face-to-face meeting in more than a year Wednesday pledging to work to stabilize fraught relations in talks with far-reaching implications for a world grappling with economic cross currents and wars in the Middle East and Europe.
Some Canadians switched to heat pumps, others regretted the choice. Here's what they told us
In light of colder temperatures and recent debates over government-imposed pollution pricing, Canadians’ choices on how to stay warm and heat their homes have come to the forefront.
UN Security Council adopts resolution calling for urgent humanitarian pauses and corridors in Gaza
The U.N. Security Council on Wednesday adopted its first resolution since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, calling for "urgent and extended humanitarian pauses" in Gaza to address the escalating crisis for Palestinian civilians during Israel's aerial and ground attacks.
New York sues PepsiCo in effort to hold it responsible for litter that winds up in rivers
New York state sued PepsiCo on Wednesday in an effort to hold the soda-and-snack food giant partly responsible for litter that winds up in bodies of water supplying the city of Buffalo with drinking water.
Toronto
-
Homicide detectives called in after 4 pedestrians struck by vehicle in Toronto parking lot
A driver has been arrested after four pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in a northeast Toronto parking lot on Wednesday afternoon, one of whom later died of their injuries.
-
Video shows rocky Air Canada landing at Toronto Pearson
An Air Canada plane was caught bouncing from side to side on camera during a rough landing at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport on Monday.
-
Toronto taxi driver speaks out after suspect asked if he was Muslim and doused him with foreign substance
A Toronto taxi driver is speaking out after an unknown assailant asked if he was Muslim and then sprayed him with a foreign substance that caused a 'burning' sensation in his eyes.
Calgary
-
Calgary sees 'concerning' increase in encampment fires, responses
Calgary bylaw and the fire department each say calls related to encampments and fires at abandoned buildings have increased "significantly" recently, with this year's numbers nearly double a typical year -- and it's only expected to get worse as we head into the colder months.
-
Level of gang violence in Alberta is 'intolerable': Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis
Alberta's Deputy Premier and Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services says he's deeply concerned by a recent string of brazen shootings in Alberta believed to be connected to organized crimes and gangs.
-
1 dead in Deerfoot Trail rollover
One person is dead following a rollover on Deerfoot Trail on Wednesday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Montreal budget 2024: Higher property taxes, more police funding
The City of Montreal unveiled its nearly $7 billion 2024 budget on Wednesday, once again raising property taxes by the biggest margin since 2011.
-
Calls for Montreal anti-racism commissioner to resign a form of 'intimidation,' Muslim groups say
A group representing Quebec's Muslim community is publicly defending Montreal's anti-racism commissioner and says calls for her to resign amount to 'intimidation.'
-
Karl Tremblay, singer of Cowboys Fringants, has died
Karl Tremblay, singer for the Quebec folk rock band Cowboys Fringants, has died at the age of 47. The band made the announcement Wednesday on their Facebook page
Edmonton
-
Retribution likely for killing of father and son at Edmonton gas station, expert says
As homicide detectives search for the men who shot and killed Harp Uppal and his 11-year-old son Gavin, experts say, it has all the hallmarks of a gang-related hit, noting a conflict that spans several provinces.
-
Media interview led to trustee's dismissal from Red Deer school board: lawyer
The lawyer for a school trustee who was kicked off a Red Deer school board on Tuesday says an interview with media led to her dismissal.
-
Smith says pension exit debate awakened national recognition of Alberta's grievances
Premier Danielle Smith says, if nothing else, her government's proposal to have Alberta quit the Canada Pension Plan has started a national conversation on her province's grievances.
Northern Ontario
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE 'Searching for a ghost': Man wanted in fatal Highway 11 crash deceased, police say
The search is over for a commercial truck driver wanted by northern Ontario police in a fatal crash on Highway 11 last year that killed one pregnant woman and two unborn babies, leaving one mother-to-be with critical injuries.
-
Calls for awareness of intimate partner violence following recent deaths in the north
Carol Fournier's childhood friends remember her as a caring, beautiful soul.
-
Murder of teenage girl from Toronto more than 50 years ago has been solved, police say
York Regional Police say they have solved the “cruel and ruthless” murder of a 16-year-old girl who was killed in King Township more than 50 years ago.
London
-
Deliberations now underway by Windsor jury in terrorism trial of London man
Nathaniel Veltman, 22, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder for a June 2021 attack on a Muslim family in London, Ont. The jury began its deliberations on Wednesday at approximately 6:30 p.m.
-
Woman dead after being struck by vehicle in south London
A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in a south London, Ont. parking lot. The incident happened in the parking lot of a building on Wonderland Road South near Viscount Road.
-
Non-life threatening injuries reported after two-vehicle crash in Middlesex Centre
A two-vehicle crash involving a cement truck and an old school bus shut down a highway north of London, Ont. on Wednesday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
'We mourn with our community': Family, friends remember OCN man who died fighting in Ukraine
A man from Opaskwayak Cree Nation who died while fighting in Ukraine is being remembered as someone who always offered a helping hand.
-
Convicted sex offender Graham James, Manitoba school division named in lawsuit
Convicted sex offender Graham James and the St. James-Assiniboia School Division are facing a lawsuit over alleged sexual assaults that happened while James was a substitute teacher for the division in 1983.
-
Former Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson leaves door open to exit in the near future
Former Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson may step down as leader of the Progressive Conservatives sooner than expected.
Ottawa
-
Hundreds of students walk out of class calling for ceasefire in Gaza
On Wednesday, hundreds of students staged a walk-out from two high schools in Barrhaven in what was the latest in a growing list of pro-Palestinian rallies.
-
OCDSB trustee Lyra Evans out as board chair through tie-vote card draw
The chair of the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board Lyra Evans has been ousted from her position after a decision that came down to a card draw.
-
Woman arrested on arson charges for Ottawa Hospital General Campus vandalism
The Ottawa Police have laid charges against a 33-year-old Ottawa woman in relation to gasoline being poured and alleged anti-Semitic messages in the Ottawa Hospital on Nov. 9.
Saskatoon
-
Teens at Sask. hockey tournament fall ill after carbon monoxide leak
Multiple players at a youth hockey tournament in Saskatchewan experienced serious symptoms due to an undetected carbon monoxide leak over the weekend.
-
Saskatoon's new recovery centre aims to extend the life of the city landfill
The city's latest tool to keep the landfill operating as long as possible quietly celebrated its grand opening last month.
-
Sask. cooperative pioneer dies at 106 years old
A man who was instrumental in Saskatchewan’s cooperative movement died on Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
Historic wreckage of plane discovered near Kamloops, B.C.: RCMP
The empty fuselage of a plane that authorities believe is decades old has been found near Kamloops, B.C.
-
North Vancouver lawyer facilitated 'unlawful or dishonest conduct,' agrees to 15-year suspension
A North Vancouver lawyer has admitted to professional misconduct and agreed not to practise law for 15 years, according to the Law Society of British Columbia.
-
Former Canadian soldier's anti-vaccine protest close to 'mutiny,' prosecutor says
A former Canadian soldier who publicly defied the military's COVID-19 vaccine mandate was trying to undermine the federal government while in uniform, a military prosecutor argued Wednesday, describing the behaviour as "very close to the legal definition of mutiny."
Regina
-
Government disputes NDP claim that Sask. Party MLA's motel overcharged social services for room
Saskatchewan's Official Opposition is alleging that a motel owned by a Saskatchewan Party MLA inflated its price for a room paid for by the Ministry of Social Services — claims the government says are "unfounded."
-
Regina city council to consider dissolving REAL amid financial issues
The fate of the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) was at the forefront of the City of Regina’s Executive Committee meeting on Wednesday, with a vote in favour of developing a report exploring the possibility of dissolving the organization altogether.
-
Teens at Sask. hockey tournament fall ill after carbon monoxide leak
Multiple players at a youth hockey tournament in Saskatchewan experienced serious symptoms due to an undetected carbon monoxide leak over the weekend.
Vancouver Island
-
Parks Canada signs agreement to return land to Vancouver Island First Nation
The Pacheedaht First Nation on Vancouver Island’s west coast is celebrating an historic day as part of its waterfront territory is returned in a new agreement with Parks Canada.
-
RCMP investigating after woman dragged into wooded area on Vancouver Island
Mounties on Vancouver Island are investigating a "random stranger assault" after a man allegedly grabbed a woman from behind and dragged her into a wooded area.
-
Former Hells Angels' clubhouse in Nanaimo, B.C. set to be demolished
The Hells Angels' former clubhouse in Nanaimo, B.C., will be demolished Wednesday, according to the public safety minister.