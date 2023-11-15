Recycling company fined for operating without a license

A Quebec-based recycling company has been found guilty of violating New Brunswick's salvage dealers licensing act.

According to court documents, American Iron and Metal Company Inc. [AIM] was found guilty on Wednesday of operating without a license at its Toombs Street location in Moncton on May 23.

Charges were laid in August.

The company was set to make an initial appearance in Moncton provincial court on Oct. 4, but court files stated no one from AIM appeared.

The case was adjourned until Wednesday and a representative of AIM did appear.

A judge handed out a fine of $292.50 and gave the company 30 days to pay.

A spokesperson for the City of Moncton told CTV News in October complaints were received related to AIM’s operations by the city, the Moncton Fire Department and by-law enforcement.

SAINT JOHN FACILITY

In October, AIM was the subject of a coroners inquest related to the death of a worker at its Saint John facility in 2021.

That inquest lead to several recommendations from a five-member jury.

The operations at AIM’s scrapyard in Saint John remain suspended following a fire on Sept. 14 that blanketed the city with thick toxic smoke for over 24-hours.

A task force set up to examine the fire at the scrapyard is expected to be released to the public by the end of November.