ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Report says deck modification led to fatal capsizing of First Nation fishing vessel

    HALIFAX -

    Canada's transportation safety agency says modifications to the deck of the Mi'kmaq fishing boat Tyhawk led to the fatal capsizing in 2021.

    The Transportation Safety Board says in a report released today that Transport Canada needs to better define the rules on stability assessments of fishing boats after vessels undergo "major" modifications.

    The recommendation is one of three the board released in relation to the capsizing off western Cape Breton on April 3, 2021, which occurred on the first day of crab season.

    The report says the boat, based in Elsipogtog First Nation, accumulated water as it was struck by waves and that traps shifted on its deck, causing the vessel to roll over.

    Tyhawk's five crew climbed on top of the overturned vessel, but the master, Craig Sock, was swept into the water.

    The four remaining crew were rescued by the fishing vessel Northumberland Spray, but one of them, 39-year-old Seth Monahan, was pronounced dead in hospital.

    The report says the Tyhawk's stability was "compromised" by the addition of a removable deck used for snow crab fishing, which hadn't been evaluated for its impact on the vessel's stability.

     It says that while Transport Canada rules require stability assessments for fishing boats that have gone through "major" modifications, the definition is open to interpretation.

    The report says that without a clear definition of a major change, fishing boat owners, masters and Transport Canada inspectors may fail to properly identify risks.

    As well, the report says that despite concerns raised by the industry, the federal Fisheries Department advanced the opening date of the season by three weeks without completely assessing the safety risks.

    Another recommendation calls for the federal Fisheries Department to ensure that risks to fish harvesters are identified and to include independent safety experts in that decision-making process.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2023.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Fighting inflation half-heartedly would be 'huge mistake,' BoC's Macklem warns

    Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem warns fighting inflation half-heartedly and living with its consequences would be a huge mistake. The governor acknowledged during a speech Wednesday that interest rates may already be high enough to bring inflation back to target, but he doubled down on the central bank's readiness to raise rates further if inflation doesn't come down.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    • B.C. oceanographer says AI formula can predict dangerous rogue waves

      Stories of unusually large ocean waves that seem to appear without warning have loomed large in marine folklore for centuries, killing sailors and confounding scientists who have tried to explain the phenomena known as "rogue waves." But new research co-authored by a University of Victoria oceanographer claims to have developed a machine-learning model that can predict where and when these natural phenomena are likely to occur.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News