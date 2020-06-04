HALIFAX -- Health officials in New Brunswick have confirmed the province’s first death related to COVID-19.

Public health hasn’t released any additional information, but family members confirmed the death of Daniel Ouellette to CTV News.

According to a Facebook post from Michel Ouellette, his father died Thursday morning. He was in his 80s.

The family says he was a resident at Manoir de la Vallée in Atholville, N.B., near Campbellton.

“In these difficult times it is with a very, very heavy heart that I saw the passing of our father Daniel (Ti-Dan) Ouellette,” said Michel Ouellette in his post.

“He will be missed by all of us.”

Premier Blaine Higgs and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell are expected to provide more information at a news conference in Fredericton at 2:30 p.m. AT.

Campbellton cluster

Manoir de la Vallée, a long-term care home in northern New Brunswick, is experiencing an outbreak of the virus, connected to a recent cluster of cases in the Campbellton region.

The Campbellton COVID-19 cluster started when a child in the region was diagnosed on May 21.

Five days later, an individual in their 90s tested positive in the same zone.

The next day, the province announced a person in their 50s had tested positive, and that the two previous cases were linked to this individual -- a health-care worker who had travelled to Quebec and failed to self-isolate upon his return to New Brunswick.

As of Wednesday, there were 15 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick – all in Zone 5 and all related to the Campbellton cluster.

The province announced two new cases on Wednesday, involving an individual in their 40s and an individual in their 60s.

One case is linked to a close contact of a previous case and the other is linked to Manoir de la Vallée.

This is a developing story. More to come.