ESKASONI FIRST NATION -- Several days after a young man was found dead on Cape Breton’s Eskasoni First Nation, people in the community say they are still waiting for answers.

The death of the 30-year-old man in the Beach Road area of the Mi’kmaq community is being investigated as a homicide, but RCMP remains tight-lipped about the case.

"It's been a very stressful week here in Eskasoni," said Chief Leroy Denny.

Chief Denny says anxiety in his community has been high since the man's death.

So far, no arrests have been announced and not many other details have been released.

"The suspect - or suspects - are still out there," Denny told CTV Atlantic. “We don't have any information. The police are not - I never got really briefed as of yet. They're very tight-lipped on it."

Chief Denny identified the man who died as Carter Morris, a young man who he says worked in construction and was related to him by marriage.

"It's my wife's family. And it's very heartbreaking”, Denny said.

Starting Saturday, Eskasoni planned to host its first powwow since the beginning of COVID-19, and since the discovery of unmarked graves at residential schools across the country.

Organizers say it's a timely chance for people to gather and heal.

"Our community is hurting. Our community is having a tough time," said Michael R. Denny, a powwow organizer.

The younger Denny says he, too, knew the man who died, adding that many who will be in attendance this weekend also would have known him.

"He was a very nice guy," Denny said. “And he was one of those people who would give you the shirt on his back."

Chief Denny says a crisis team has been in Eskasoni and a comfort centre has been made available. He’s asking anyone in the community who might have information to come forward.

"We're just hoping for some answers," Denny said. “The family has a lot of questions. The community has a lot of questions. I have other questions. So we're just hoping this investigation is successful really soon."

RCMP told CTV News that investigators are following up on information and tips as they come in, and that information would be released as it becomes available.