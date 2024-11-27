ATLANTIC
More

    • N.B. RCMP arrest man following motorcycle crash, ATV theft in Hanwell

    RCMP Generic
    Share

    A 26-year-old man is in custody following a police investigation into a motorcycle crash and an ATV theft in Hanwell, N.B., last week.

    RCMP officers say a man was ejected from a motorcycle on Route 640 near the Smith Road intersection around noon on Nov. 20. The man then allegedly left the scene and stole an ATV from a nearby residence.

    The red Honda TRX 500 was last seen travelling on Bromley Avenue, according to an RCMP news release.

    Police say they learned the motorcycle involved in the crash was reported stolen from the Rollingdam area on Nov. 19.

    Police say they arrested an unnamed man from McAdam on Nov. 23. He will remain in custody until a court appearance on an unreleased date.

    For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News