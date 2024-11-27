N.B. RCMP arrest man following motorcycle crash, ATV theft in Hanwell

A 26-year-old man is in custody following a police investigation into a motorcycle crash and an ATV theft in Hanwell, N.B., last week.

RCMP officers say a man was ejected from a motorcycle on Route 640 near the Smith Road intersection around noon on Nov. 20. The man then allegedly left the scene and stole an ATV from a nearby residence.

The red Honda TRX 500 was last seen travelling on Bromley Avenue, according to an RCMP news release.

Police say they learned the motorcycle involved in the crash was reported stolen from the Rollingdam area on Nov. 19.

Police say they arrested an unnamed man from McAdam on Nov. 23. He will remain in custody until a court appearance on an unreleased date.

