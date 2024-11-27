Two individuals charged following attempted armed robbery in Dieppe, N.B.

The Codiac Regional RCMP has charged two individuals following an alleged attempted armed robbery in Dieppe, N.B., on Friday.

Police say they responded to an attempted armed robbery with a firearm on Acadia Avenue around 10:14 p.m. Upon arrival, officers learned the firearm had been discharged during the incident.

RCMP say the victim of the robbery attempt had minor injuries, which were unrelated to the firearm, and was treated at the scene.

After further investigation, police learned the victim and the three suspects were known to each other, and the incident was isolated.

A suspect vehicle was located in the Fairview Knoll’s Park area a short time after the vehicle had crashed, leading to the arrest of three people. One of the individuals was released pending a future court appearance.

Police say 33-year-old Ryan Marr-Melanson and 34-year-old Maxime Inder, both from Dieppe, appeared in court on Sunday where they were both charged with robbery with a firearm. Both were remanded into custody.

The two returned to court in Moncton on Tuesday, where Marr-Melanson was charged with flight from police as well as multiple other firearms offences. Inder was also charged with multiple firearm offences.

Both were remanded into custody and are set to return to court at a later date.

Police are now asking anyone who has information or video footage from the area at the time of the incident to contact them at 506-857-2400, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police add the investigation is still ongoing.

For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.