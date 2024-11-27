ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Two individuals charged following attempted armed robbery in Dieppe, N.B.

    An RCMP vehicle is seen in an undated photo. An RCMP vehicle is seen in an undated photo.
    Share

    The Codiac Regional RCMP has charged two individuals following an alleged attempted armed robbery in Dieppe, N.B., on Friday.

    Police say they responded to an attempted armed robbery with a firearm on Acadia Avenue around 10:14 p.m. Upon arrival, officers learned the firearm had been discharged during the incident.

    RCMP say the victim of the robbery attempt had minor injuries, which were unrelated to the firearm, and was treated at the scene.

    After further investigation, police learned the victim and the three suspects were known to each other, and the incident was isolated.

    A suspect vehicle was located in the Fairview Knoll’s Park area a short time after the vehicle had crashed, leading to the arrest of three people. One of the individuals was released pending a future court appearance.

    Police say 33-year-old Ryan Marr-Melanson and 34-year-old Maxime Inder, both from Dieppe, appeared in court on Sunday where they were both charged with robbery with a firearm. Both were remanded into custody.

    The two returned to court in Moncton on Tuesday, where Marr-Melanson was charged with flight from police as well as multiple other firearms offences. Inder was also charged with multiple firearm offences.

    Both were remanded into custody and are set to return to court at a later date.

    Police are now asking anyone who has information or video footage from the area at the time of the incident to contact them at 506-857-2400, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    Police add the investigation is still ongoing.

    For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Liberals table GST holiday legislation, putting $250 rebate on backburner

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's promised holiday consumer relief package has been split in half. After NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said his party was only ready to help pass the GST/HST holiday portion of the affordability announcement, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tabled legislation Wednesday that only seeks to enact that measure.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News