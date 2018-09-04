

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Restorative justice workers have voted to accept a new collective agreement weeks after walking off the job in Halifax.

The caseworkers -- members of CUPE 4764 -- voted unanimously in favour of the deal reached last Friday with the Community Justice Society.

The agreement includes an immediate pay raise of almost 20 per cent, along with parking, meal allowances and an adjustment to the retirement savings plan.

The wage increases are one per cent effective April 23, 2017, 19.4 per cent effective last Saturday, two per cent effective next April 1 and a two per cent raise as of April 1, 2020.

The new agreement runs from April 23, 2016, to March 31, 2021.

The workers are scheduled to return to work Wednesday after walking off the job on July 30.