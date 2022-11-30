Retired RCMP officer criticizes decision by Nova Scotia police watchdog
A retired RCMP officer who gathered information about “serious allegations” regarding another police force in 2020 has harsh words for the failure of Nova Scotia’s police watchdog to officially investigate.
It all began in October, when the Mass Casualty Commission entered more than 2,000 documents into public evidence, a month after wrapping up public hearings.
Among them was a heavily redacted internal RCMP report prepared by Costa Dimopoulos, who was brought in from RCMP J Division in New Brunswick to assist Nova Scotia RCMP with managing issues arising in the aftermath of the April 2020 tragedy.
That document, known as a situation report (SITREP), contained explosive allegations made against unidentified members of another police force.
According to the SITREP, “…two persons (redacted) came forward and provided information alleging serious criminal behaviour being committed by (redacted)...."
Dated July 10, 2020, the report also states, “there is significant detail provided by both witnesses of non-criminal behaviour in relation to Police Act violations..."
The SITREP indicates the claims were made to senior RCMP members during a detachment visit after the tragedy.
When the document was made public, commission lawyer Emily Hill said much of the detail in the report was redacted by the inquiry because the accusations were unrelated to the mass shooting.
Hill stated it was rather entered into evidence because “relationships between police agencies as well as the role of oversight bodies such as SIRT must be examined to understand and comment on policing in Nova Scotia.”
The RCMP referred the matter to the Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT), but the police watchdog did not proceed with a formal investigation.
Last month, John Scott, who became SIRT’s interim director after the time of the report, told CTV News his overview of the file indicated there was no evidence of criminality for the watchdog to pursue.
“There was nothing to investigate,” he said. “And it didn’t meet our mandate.”
Scott also confirmed the target of the accusations was a member of the Truro Police Force.
Michael Scott of Patterson Law, which represents many of the Nova Scotians most affected by the mass shooting, remains troubled by the lack of information.
Michael Scott has asked the commission in writing for an unredacted version of the SITREP.
“We can’t understand how it could be reasonably suggested that it wasn’t within SIRT’s mandate and worth some sort of investigation,” says Scott.
“We have several accounts of why that certain investigation didn’t go forward that are, from the outside, impossible to reconcile,” he adds.
The author of the RCMP report, who has since retired from the force, has his own harsh criticism of SIRT’s decision, revealed in an email made public by the Mass Casualty Commission.
The email, written by Dimopoulos on Oct. 28 and addressed to SIRT, describes the police watchdog’s determination there was no criminality to investigate “a bold statement to make considering the level of detail in the report…that I disclosed.”
He went on to say his internal report spoke to "…significant historical allegations of a criminal nature made by very credible witnesses.”
Dimopoulos also expressed concern “…the lack of an official credible and disclosable (SIC) review by SIRT does a disservice to the witnesses who came forward, the credibility of SIRT…and the policing profession as a whole in Nova Scotia….”
Michael Scott calls the stark assessment “unprecedented.”
“I can’t think of another instance in which there would be that sort of discord.”
St. Thomas University criminology professor Michael Boudreau agrees.
“Which is why this case is perhaps curious because it may indeed raise the issue of SIRT's credibility,” he says.
Boudreau says the lack of clear information about who made the accusations and their precise nature, leaves too much open to speculation.
“Which is never a good thing,” he says. “Because SIRT doesn't need its credibility questioned if it's going to be an effective oversight body.”
Interim SIRT director John Scott declined CTV’s request for an interview Wednesday, only saying by email that he stands by SIRT’s decision not to pursue a formal investigation. He also stated the matter would not be reopened.
When the inquiry originally released the SITREP, the Truro Police Service (TPS) told CTV it had never heard of the allegations before.
In a statement Wednesday, the TPS reiterated it was “pleased that SIRT investigated the allegations in 2020 and found no criminality on the part of the Truro Police Service or any of its officers.”
The statement continued, “The TPS is frustrated by the fact that these serious allegations have been made, but the TPS was not informed of them when they first arose in 2020 and still has very limited information about the allegations today.”
“The TPS would like to receive the details of the allegations so it can conduct its own assessment of them and determine whether any further investigative or other steps are necessary.”
It said it wrote both SIRT and the RCMP asking for those details but has not received a response.
Last month, Nova Scotia’s Attorney General, Brad Johns, told CTV he asked the Department of Justice to look into the matter. Wednesday a department spokesperson said there was no update to share “while the review is ongoing.”
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadians can apply for new dental benefit starting Dec. 1; here's how
Starting on Thursday, eligible Canadians can apply through the Canada Revenue Agency to receive funding as part of the first ever federal dental-care program, and as of Dec. 12 applications will open for low-income renters looking to access the one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit.
Nothing off the table when it comes to Alberta sovereignty act: PM Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that while he's 'not looking for a fight' with Alberta, the federal government is not taking anything off the table when it comes to how it may respond to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's new 'sovereignty act.'
Eating grapes can help protect against sunburns, skin cancer: study
New research suggests eating grapes might help protect against skin damage caused by UV light, including sunburns and skin cancer.
Musician Jake Flint dies just hours after his wedding
Oklahoma musician Jake Flint died unexpectedly over the weekend, hours after getting married, his publicist says. He was 37.
Mistrial declared in 'That '70s Show' actor's rape trial
A judge declared a mistrial Wednesday after jurors said they were hopelessly deadlocked at the trial of "That '70s Show" actor Danny Masterson, who was charged with three rapes.
Grandparent scams are on the rise. Here's how you can protect yourself
Police across the country are seeing a rise in criminals preying on fears of the elderly with what's known as grandparent scams.
BREAKING | Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79
Christine McVie, the British-born Fleetwood Mac vocalist, songwriter and keyboard player whose cool, soulful contralto helped define such classics as 'You Make Loving Fun,' 'Everywhere' and 'Don't Stop,' died Wednesday at age 79.
Message from 1921 found underneath a former statue at the Manitoba legislature
A 101-year-old message has been discovered by workers removing the base of a former statue in front of the Manitoba legislature.
How Canada can earn its first men's World Cup point(s) against Morocco
Morocco has looked impressive in Group F but Canada has an opportunity to finish its World Cup experience on a high.
Toronto
-
What you need to know about Ontario’s auditor general report
Here's what you need to know about Ontario's 2022 annual auditor general report.
-
Police charge 107 people in massive Ontario child exploitation investigation
A massive Ontario-wide investigation into child exploitation has led to more than 100 people being charged, police announced on Wednesday.
-
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in west-end Toronto shooting
A man has been critically injured in a shooting in the city's west end.
Calgary
-
'Incredibly unnerving': Calgary mayor slams proposed Alberta sovereignty act
Calgary mayor Jyoti Gondek says she wishes more thought would've went into Danielle Smith's first move as premier.
-
Calgarians expected to dig deeper into their pockets during deep freeze conditions
A decrease in temperatures is likely leading to an increase in utility and heating bills as Calgarians crank up their thermostats in preparation for another cold snap.
-
Calgary police on hunt for suspect in carjacking spree covering several city districts
Calgary police were on the run Wednesday, trying to catch a car thief who stole – and then ditched – vehicle after vehicle.
Montreal
-
Economy and identity: Quebec premier delivers inaugural speech of 43rd legislature
The Quebec government will spend the next four years trying to reverse what it says is the decline of French in Montreal and transform the province's economy while reducing greenhouse gas emissions, Premier Francois Legault said Wednesday. Legault delivered his inaugural speech — equivalent to a throne speech — to the 43rd session of the legislature, almost two months after his Coalition Avenir Quebec was re-elected with a large majority.
-
Strong winds cause power outages for 45,000 customers in southern Quebec
Strong, gusting winds knocked out power to at least 45,000 customers in southern Quebec Wednesday evening, according to Hydro-Quebec.
-
More than 300k Quebec kids eligible for English school, 76 per cent attend: StatsCan
More than 300,000 Quebec children have the constitutional right to education in English, though only about three in four attend English schools, new Statistics Canada census data shows. Statistics Canada is collecting this data for the first time, giving Quebec's English education system a real picture of the situation.
Edmonton
-
'It's a mess': Alberta NDP demands Smith drop sovereignty act as former UCP critics fall in line
After skewering Danielle Smith's sovereignty act idea during the UCP leadership race, several of Alberta's cabinet ministers now say they'll happily vote for it.
-
$7.5M approved for new west Edmonton shelter; Sohi asks for more housing from the province
By a unanimous vote, Edmonton councillors decided Wednesday to dip into city savings to open a new emergency shelter in a west end hotel.
-
'He's doing lots of good stuff': Woodcroft supporting Puljujarvi through 15-game scoring slump
It's been more than a month since Jesse Puljujarvi has scored for the Edmonton Oilers.
Northern Ontario
-
A northern Ontario minor hockey team's unique travel itinerary
The Moose River Attack minor hockey team has travelled by helicopter, train, car, canoe and snowmibile to get to games and practices.
-
Highway 17 reopened after fatal crash between Wawa, White River
Police have reopened Highway 17 in northern Ontario after a series of crashes, including one fatal, Tuesday night.
-
Another northern Ontario mining worker has died on the job, the second this month
Alamos Gold says one person has died after being hit by a vehicle underground at the Young-Davidson mine Tuesday afternoon. It is the second mining fatality in northern Ontario this month.
London
-
Students stage walkout following sexual assault allegations
About 50 female students at East Elgin Secondary School took part in a walkout and rally in front of the school on Wednesday morning. The concerns stem, in part, from the handling of a male student who is now facing a number of sexual assault charges, and students are asking school administration to address their safety concerns.
-
Couple who found love after tragedy to be married during Santa Claus parade
An Ailsa Craig-area couple has beat out 30 others in a contest to be married on a parade float during the village’s upcoming Santa Claus Parade. The application of Katie Nigh and Trevor Vanderloo was selected, above all others, based on their personal story.
-
Hundreds of child exploitation charges laid
The results of ‘Project Maverick’ are in — in the month of October, 428 charges were laid against 107 people as it relates to child exploitation across the province. In London alone, five search warrants were executed and 30 criminal charges were laid.
Winnipeg
-
Brawl at Winnipeg Jets game ends with two arrests, multiple injuries
Two Manitobans face a number of assault charges after a fight broke out at a Winnipeg Jets game Tuesday night.
-
Message from 1921 found underneath a former statue at the Manitoba legislature
A 101-year-old message has been discovered by workers removing the base of a former statue in front of the Manitoba legislature.
-
Hundreds of thousands of dollars meant for affordable child care left untouched: coalition
Hundreds of thousands of dollars, originally intended to help low and middle income families afford daycare, is sitting in the bank accounts of childcare centres. But, due to the large surplus, the funds could now be going to higher income families as well.
Ottawa
-
LRT INQUIRY
LRT INQUIRY | 'Unconscionable,' 'egregious:' Scathing Ottawa LRT inquiry report slams senior city staff, RTG
The construction and maintenance of the Ottawa LRT project was plagued by persistent failures in leadership and saw 'egregious violations of the public trust,' a scathing new report has found.
-
10 takeaways from the Ottawa LRT inquiry final report
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at ten key takeaways from the Ottawa Light Rail Transit Public Inquiry final report released on Wednesday.
-
'Deliberate malfeasance:' Read the conclusion of the Ottawa LRT report executive summary
The conclusion of the Ottawa LRT inquiry report's executive summary stands out for its scathing criticism of senior city staff and Rideau Transit Group.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon judge clears way for death of dog involved in fatal attack
A judge has cleared the way for a dog that fatally attacked another dog in Saskatoon to be killed.
-
Saskatoon woman missing for more than a month, police say
Saskatoon police are requesting the public's help in finding a woman who was last seen in late October.
-
'It makes me angry': Saskatoon clinic shuts down amid family doctor shortage
Krysta Arsenault has been a patient at Broadway Family Physicians since it’s been open but walked out the doors for the last time on Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
'Very grateful': Good Samaritans help stranded commuters during B.C. snowstorm
Several groups of good Samaritans came to the aid of commuters during the harrowing snowstorm that rocked B.C.’s Lower Mainland Tuesday night.
-
Fallout from Lower Mainland snowfall could impact Thursday morning commute, ECCC cautions
Frigid temperatures are in the forecast for the Lower Mainland Wednesday night, bringing with them the risk that melted snow will turn to ice and create hazardous conditions on the region's roads.
-
Vancouver police gave toy guns to elementary students, teacher says
An anecdote about police giving toy guns to students at a Vancouver elementary school was shared during a recent school board meeting.
Regina
-
'Years in pain': Residents affected by surgical backlog in Sask. highlighted by NDP
The Saskatchewan NDP called on the provincial government to act on surgical and diagnostic wait times while highlighting one of the thousands of people affected by the issue.
-
Federal funding to allow homeless warming shelter to open overnight in Regina beginning Dec. 1
With funding from the federal government, the hours of operation for Awasiw – The Warming Place in Regina will be extended overnight beginning on Dec. 1.
-
Emergency responders, shelter want cold weather strategy in Yorkton; City open to committee
A new homeless shelter in Yorkton has shown the need for more warm-up locations in the city, along with the possible implementation of a cold weather strategy.
Vancouver Island
-
'Last night was intense': Tow companies clear dozens of abandoned cars from Malahat
Tow operators were in clean-up mode on Wednesday, after a night of desperation on the Malahat highway prompted people to abandon their vehicles Tuesday.
-
Police watchdog investigating after suspected armed robber found dead near Lake Cowichan, B.C.
British Columbia's police watchdog is investigating after a man suspected of committing an armed robbery near Duncan, B.C, was later found dead near Lake Cowichan, B.C.
-
Oak Bay high school closed after shooting threat found in bathroom
Students and staff at a Victoria-area high school were sent home early Wednesday after someone threatened a shooting at the school. The Oak Bay Police Department says it was contacted by Oak Bay High School administrators around 10:30 a.m. after the threat was found written on a stall door in a girls' washroom.