BRIDGEWATER, N.S. -- The search for a suspect in Bridgewater is entering its fourth day.

Police are still looking for Tobias Doucette who is charged with attempted murder and assault.

On Friday, police ramped up their presence in the town setting up roadblocks and locking down the hospital as the search for Doucette has moved across the river from the Bridgewater Hotel where he is alleged to have assaulted his domestic partner and wounded a police officer in the neck with a knife on Monday night.

Bridgewater police said Friday evening that these measures were taken in response to a reported sighting of Doucette, but by 9 p.m. they had removed all the road blocks and people were able to move freely in all the neighbourhoods.

On Friday afternoon at around 2:30, police alerted residents to avoid the areas of Glen Allan Drive, Lahave Street, and Aberdeen Road.

It's a large area and there were a number of police cars placed along the roadway.

Glen Allan Drive was closed. That’s the road the South Shore Regional Hospital is on and it was on lockdown for the safety of patients, staff and visitors.

Near the hospital, a police officer was coordinating local traffic because it is located in a residential area.

again to regular traffic.



Police remind the public to remain aware that Doucette has not been located. We ask the public to continue to report tips or possible sightings of Doucette to police.



Thank you again for your ongoing assistance and cooperation. — Bridgewater Police (@policenews) July 25, 2020

Canine unit searches wooded area

Late Friday afternoon, police officers and the canine unit searched a large wooded area that goes down towards Lahave Street by the South Shore Shopping Centre.

The search for Doucette started Monday night after police were called to a domestic violence incident at the Bridgewater Hotel on High Street on the south side of town. That’s where Sgt. Matthew Bennett of the Bridgewater police was stabbed in the neck.

It wasn’t long before both provincial and federal agencies got involved with the search. Police spent much of the week searching in the Conquerall Mills and Conquerall Bank area.

On Tuesday, a police officer and police dog briefly spotted Doucette by the LaHave River in Conquerall Bank.

That’s when the police dog was stabbed and the last time Doucette was spotted.

The RCMP provided an update Friday afternoon on how the victims are doing.

"I was speaking with Bridgewater police this morning and Sgt. Bennett is recovering," said Nova Scotia RCMP spokeswoman Cpl. Jennifer Clarke. "Bridgewater police asked me to pass on that they are very appreciative of all the support that the community has shown them. It's helping Sgt. Bennett and they really appreciate it."

Clarke said that the assault victim is also recovering.

As for Fergus, the police service dog injured on Tuesday, he is at home and recovering as well, Clarke said.