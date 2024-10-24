Runners try to 'Beat Beethoven' classics during unique Halifax race

Hundreds of people ran to the music of German composer and pianist Beethoven Wednesday night in a unique race in Halifax.

Symphony Nova Scotia was behind the music, which was livestreamed throughout the 7.5-kilometre “Beat Beethoven” racecourse.

“So, they are livestreamed here at the start line starting off our race,” said Sherri Robbins, executive director of the Bluenose Marathon. “And then there’s music along the course being piped by Symphony Nova Scotia as the participants go by.”

Robbins says the idea of the musical attraction is to finish the race within the 50 minutes the orchestra is playing Beethoven classics.

“Our fastest participant, we will probably see them with half-an-hour, but the average participant will be close to that 50 minutes,” Robbins said.

Frank Reinhardt not only won last year’s race but came in first this year as well.

“It’s a lot of fun. It’s a big community event. This is the second time I’ve done it and the second time this event has been run,” said Reinhardt, after finishing Wednesday night’s race.

“So, it’s become a regular for me.”

In second place was Chris Creene, who is also participating for his second year in a row.

“Last year was down on the waterfront, this time it was through Point Pleasant Park and it’s an awesome event,” said Creene following the “Beat Beethoven” race.

“Plus, great live music, really good competition. I met Frank last year and he beat me last year as well, so maybe next year will be my year.”

Jen McTague was the first woman to finish Wednesday night’s race. She says this was her first experience running in “Beat Beethoven.”

“It’s really awesome, atmosphere was great,” said McTague. “It gets a little spooky in Point Pleasant. It was pitch black but was fun.”

Robbins said Mother Nature caused some disruptions in last year’s race, but was much more cooperative this year.

“We tried to host the event in September and then we moved the race portion to December last year,” she said. “So, this is the first time we’re able to bring it forward as we envisioned with the symphony, streaming the music out on the course, and with the 7.5-kilometre race. And Mother Nature has given us a beautiful day to host the race.”

