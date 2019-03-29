

A cyclist has serious injuries in a Saint John hospital after colliding with a car.

The incident amplifies concerns over safety regulations, which cyclists are fighting to change.

The collision occurred at a busy intersection in Saint John's north end around 9:30 Thursday night.

The serious crash shut down traffic for about two hours in the area.

“That particular location is at the knoll of a hill, it was during the darkened hours, so that area is in general at night dark and hard to see,” said Sgt. Mike McCaig of the Saint John Police Force.

Police are still investigating the cause.

Both the car and the bicycle are being held by police to help determine what happened.

Police tell us the cyclist was taken to hospital with injuries they describe as significant but non-life threatening. The driver of the car involved in the crash was not hurt.

The crash comes just days after local cyclists spoke to CTV Atlantic about safety concerns.

Now, those concerns to update the Motor Vehicle Act have become louder and more urgent.

“Measures to make cyclists more responsible by having proper helmets, proper lighting when they're riding at night,” said Wayne Arrowsmith of Velo N.B.

Cyclist Brian Gillis is looking for clarity for all users of the road.

“The better we can have our rules of the road defined and then educated from that, we'll have a far better chance of having that camaraderie between all users of the road,” he said.

Police are emphasizing the importance of keeping an eye out.

“People driving vehicles should be watching for cyclists and cyclists should be watching for vehicles,” said McCaig.

It’s a reminder to share the road whether behind the steering wheel or a set of handlebars.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Lyall.