SAINT JOHN -- The New Year will bring a new officer to the helm of the Saint John Police Force.

The city’s board of police commissioners has officially announced the officers to take over the department, chosen from dozens of candidates from all across Canada.

“This was the end of a very long and very big process,” says Saint John Police Commissioner Gary Sullivan.

Chief Superintendent Stephen Drolet has been named the department’s new chief, chosen from more than 70 candidates from across Canada.

Drolet comes to Saint John with 27-years of experience with the RCMP, having spent most of his career working in British Columbia.

Currently he’s the deputy criminal operations officer for the B.C. RCMP.

“He began in municipal policing, so he has a good strong kind of feel for what municipal policing is all about,” says Saint John Police spokesperson Jim Hennessy. “He’s been boots on the ground, so he knows what the officers that are out there everyday, what they need and what they’re dealing with.”

Drolet will be taking over from interim police chief Bruce Connell, a long-time Saint John police officer who came out of retirement to lead the force starting in April 2018.

That move came after the surprising announcement in December 2017 that former Chief John Bates was going to be retiring.

“You have to remember that Chief Connell sits on the police commission as well, so he deals with the budget and the numbers are all balanced out,” says Hennessy.

The new chief is arriving as the cash-strapped city of Saint John prepares to tackle a $10-million deficit, making difficult financial decisions in order to make sure that the budget for 2021 is balanced.

“He knows exactly where council has been in the last few months, and knows the budget is going to be tight over the next couple of years, so the homework’s been done, he’s ready to come in and get to work,” adds Sullivan.

In a statement, Drolet says he looks forward to working alongside his new colleagues, community members and the board to deliver policing services to Saint John.

Drolet’s term officially begins on February 24th.