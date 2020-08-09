HALIFAX -- The non-profit group Saint John Cycling plans to propose a $2.5-million project to make some streets in the city safer for cyclists and pedestrians.

The group has identified eight active transportation improvements for different parts of the city.

So far, New Brunswick’s Coastal Link Trail has pledged $150-thousand towards the project, as it would add 22 kilometres of the Coastal Link Trail.

“This active transportation project proposes to provide some dedicated safe infrastructure that will separate the cycling lanes from the travelled road lanes with the intent of making it accessible and equitable for everyone,” said Coast Link Trail board member, Bryan Wilson.

The group says so far five streets in the city, including Chesley Drive and Main Street, are in need of what they call a ‘road diet’.

“So a typical road diet is a conversion from four lanes to three lanes and that makes the road safer for everyone, not just cyclists and pedestrians, but for motorists as well,” said Nick Cameron with Saint John Cycling.

“The more lanes you have, the more conflict points you have, the more potential for car accidents.”

Saint John Cycling is still looking for $2-million from the federal government, $175-thousand from the province, and $175-thousand from the city of Saint John.

Saint John councillor Gary Sullivan said road diets for Saint John streets make a lot of sense.

“We’ve got to get it into the work plan right, but right now, our work plan is all about our structural deficit and so, we need to talk about it now so we can talk about it in the context of the next couple of budgets,” said Sullivan.

Saint John Cycling is scheduled to present the proposal to Saint John council on August 17.