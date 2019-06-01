

CTV Atlantic





A controversial metal recycling facility on Saint John's lower west side has been given the green light to continue operations, with some new rules.

American Iron and Metal (AIM) has been the site of dozens of explosions in the shredder since 2017, causing major concern from both the community and the province, which temporarily shut down the operation last year.

However, the company has now been granted approval to operate for six months, effective Saturday.

“I think this is a document that will work for the community,” said Jeff Carr, New Brunswick’s Minister of Environment and Local Government. “It is certainly an improvement from what we've seen in the past and we'll continue to monitor what's happening there in the city.”

Some of the new conditions AIM must now abide by include monitoring fine particulate matter in the air -- and determining its chemical makeup -- and audits at supplier sites to make sure the company doesn't receive explosive material.