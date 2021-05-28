HALIFAX -- The Saint John Police Force is asking for the public's assistance in identifying individuals related to an investigation into a suspicious fire at the Fort La Tour National Historic Site in Saint John, N.B.

Just after 2:30 a.m. on May 19, police and firefighters responded to a fire at the Fort La Tour site.

Officials say the damage to the building was contained to the entranceway of the fort and the smaller interpretation building where admissions take place.

Police say they have deemed the fire as suspicious.

The Major Crime Unit of the Saint John Police Force has released photographs of two men and is asking anyone with information about either of them to come forward.

Investigators are also asking anyone with information about the fire to contact the Saint John Police Force or Crime Stoppers.