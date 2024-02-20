ATLANTIC
    • Saint John police request public's assistance in Canada-wide arrest warrant

    Timothy Mason is pictured in this photo from the Saint John Police Force. Timothy Mason is pictured in this photo from the Saint John Police Force.
    The Saint John Police Force requests the public’s assistance to locate Timothy Mason, 45, on a Canada-wide warrant.

    The warrant was issued Monday, police say, because Mason breached conditions of a statutory release. Mason was living “in the community,” police say.

    Police describe him as five-feet-nine-inches tall, with hazel eyes and a tattoo covering the front of his neck.

    Police say Mason is serving a sentence — two months, one month, six days — for:

    • six counts of substance possession for the purpose of trafficking
    • possessing property obtained by crime under $5000
    • possessing property obtained by crime over $5000
    • two counts of assault with the intentional use of force
    • failure to appear in court
    • failure to comply with a probation order
    • escaping or being at large without excuse

    Police warn people not to approach the suspect.

    Anyone with information can contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or reach out to Crime Stoppers.

