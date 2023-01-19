Saint John police seize drugs, over $13,000 from safe during search warrant 

Saint John Police Street Crime Integrated Enforcement Unit (I.E.U.) executed a warrant on a safe previously seized from a residence in the city's west side in December 2022. (Saint John police) Saint John Police Street Crime Integrated Enforcement Unit (I.E.U.) executed a warrant on a safe previously seized from a residence in the city's west side in December 2022. (Saint John police)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Police seize bedding from Idaho stabbing suspect's home, but no weapon

Investigators seized stained bedding, strands of what looked like hair and a single glove -- but no weapon -- when they searched the Washington state apartment of a graduate student charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, according to newly unsealed court documents.

Murray edges Kokkinakis after 4 a.m. at Australian Open

The times on the clock shifted from p.m. to a.m., the day from Thursday to Friday, and Andy Murray never wavered, never relented, no matter that he faced a two-set hole at the Australian Open, no matter that he is 35 and possesses an artificial hip, no matter that this was the longest and latest-finishing match of his long, illustrious career.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island