Saint John sees tourism boom as Memorial Cup energizes the city
Saint John sees tourism boom as Memorial Cup energizes the city
The Saint John Sea Dogs hit the ice for their morning skate almost eight hours before their game Wednesday, but there were plenty of activities already going on in the city.
Fan Fest was well underway at Market Square with kids testing the accuracy and velocity of their shots.
“It’s a great thing for the city,” said Saint John resident Sawyer King. “It brings a lot to the city and it feels like the city is changing for the better around the Memorial Cup, and it’s just a great experience for everyone.”
Chris Green is on the host organizing committee, and has been bringing the 103-year-old trophy to events around the region.
“I think having the memorial cup here is a great experience,” said Green. “The atmosphere in town right now is great. People are happy, and the competitive spirit is alive here in Saint John.”
Down at the Area 506 Waterfront Container Village, tourists have raved about the city and the atmosphere at the rink Monday night.
“I’m really impressed with Saint John,” said Chris Nangreaves, who’s visiting from Ontario.
“We’ve only had a small amount of time to walk around, but people are very friendly, very easy going, and I find it easy to get around.”
People have been coming to Area 506 in droves even before the Memorial Cup.
“When COVID hit, it just died off, offices closed,” said Saint John resident Audrey Jaynes. “Seeing people come up here purposefully and just enjoy uptown, it feels great.”
Rocker Joel Plaskett played a late afternoon gig as part of the tournament festivities.
“It’s always been one of my favourite cities in the Maritimes,” said Plaskett.
“There’s a little touch of Saint John that makes me feel like I might be in the United States, like Portland, Maine, or something. There’s a romance to it, because it feels different from other cities.”
The city didn’t have a long time to put the tournament together – about one year. Cities normally get about 18 months to prepare.
"It did come together in a hurry,” Saint John mayor Donna Reardon.
The mayor says being selected as the host city was a big win for Saint John.
"It gave everyone this amazing sense of success, and pride.”
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pope Francis' visit to Canada to include stop at residential school
The Vatican has released the program for Pope's visit to Canada next month, which includes visiting the site of a former Alberta residential school with survivors of the institutions.
Hot inflation opens rare attack on Bank of Canada
The Bank of Canada has come under a rare attack from critics after misjudging inflation and locking itself into rigid forward guidance that prevented it from reacting swiftly as prices surged and Canada's economy began to overheat.
PM Trudeau denies pressuring RCMP investigation, still has confidence in Lucki
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he still 'very much' has confidence in RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, and is denying his government put 'any undue influence or pressure,' on the national police force's investigation into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
House set to adjourn Thursday after vote on hybrid sittings, months of late nights
Members of Parliament are set to wrap up their work in Ottawa on Thursday, departing for their ridings until September. Before they adjourn, MPs will be voting on whether or not to continue with hybrid sittings through 2023.
U.S. coach makes dramatic rescue of artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez at worlds
U.S. coach Andrea Fuentes prevented a tragedy at the swimming world championships, rescuing artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez after she sank motionless to the bottom of the pool during a solo free routine.
On inflation, the 'end in sight will come,' economist says
While there may not be any easy short-term fixes to inflation, Concordia University economist Moshe Lander assures that 'the end in sight will come.'
'Retirement crisis' is in the works amid inflation: survey
More Canadians are facing challenges to save for retirement security as inflation continues to soar and markets decline, a new survey has found.
'You've had allies all along': Conservative MPs meet with convoy figures in Ottawa
A Canadian soldier charged for speaking out against COVID-19 vaccine requirements was warmly welcomed on Wednesday to Parliament Hill, where Conservative MPs posed with him for pictures before sitting through a lecture on the purported dangers of inoculations. Appearing alongside him was Tom Marazzo, one of the spokesmen of the 'Freedom Convoy,' and Paul Alexander, a former adviser to U.S. president Donald Trump.
Which Conservative MPs attended anti-vaccine presentation from convoy figures?
A group of Conservative MPs met with some of the top convoy figures on Parliament Hill on Wednesday, taking photos with protest organizers and listening to their criticisms on COVID-19 vaccines and mandates. CTV News reviewed video of the event, and here’s who took part.
Toronto
-
Parts of Yonge St. and Hwy. 401 closed due to burning communications tower
Parts of Yonge Street and Highway 401 have been shut down in North York after a communications tower caught fire.
-
Toronto driver questions parking ticket appeal system after 'nonsense' fine
A Toronto driver is questioning the fairness of the city's administrative penalty system for appealing traffic disputes after he raised concerns about his bogus ticket for months — but was left spinning his wheels.
-
Edward Lake Tasered and arrested by Peel police one day prior to death
Edward Lake, the father of the three children killed by a drunk driver in 2015, was Tasered and arrested by Peel police before his death.
Calgary
-
Man charged in unprovoked CTrain platform assault, woman still sought
Calgary police say they've been able to locate one of two people allegedly involved in an unprovoked assault on a CTrain platform that left a man lying unconscious on the tracks.
-
Police ask partygoers who last saw Colton Crowshoe alive to contact them
Calgary police are urging the public to come forward with information about homicide victim Colton Crowshoe as they continue investigating his death almost eight years later.
-
On inflation, the 'end in sight will come,' economist says
While there may not be any easy short-term fixes to inflation, Concordia University economist Moshe Lander assures that 'the end in sight will come.'
Montreal
-
Passport chaos continues in Montreal as travellers demand answers
On Wednesday, people were still sleeping in tents outside the passport offices while the anger, tears, and missed vacations test people's patience.
-
What's open and closed this Fete Nationale
It's la Fête Nationale this Friday, and here’s a list of what’s open and closed in and around Montreal.
-
Quebec cleaner who was fired for refusing to wear mask at work dismissed by courts
The court ruled that the worker had not in fact been dismissed, and that her refusal to wear the mask, without a medical exemption, amounted to a resignation on her part.
Edmonton
-
Pope Francis' visit to Canada to include stop at residential school
The Vatican has released the program for Pope's visit to Canada next month, which includes visiting the site of a former Alberta residential school with survivors of the institutions.
-
On inflation, the 'end in sight will come,' economist says
While there may not be any easy short-term fixes to inflation, Concordia University economist Moshe Lander assures that 'the end in sight will come.'
-
'It was so random': Bison crosses rush hour traffic west of Edmonton
It was not what Keira Boutilier expected to see on her way into Stony Plain to visit some friends.
Northern Ontario
-
On inflation, the 'end in sight will come,' economist says
While there may not be any easy short-term fixes to inflation, Concordia University economist Moshe Lander assures that 'the end in sight will come.'
-
How useful are vitamins? This is what new research has to say
In the hopes of staying healthy, many people turn to multivitamins as time goes on, hoping the right concoction will help to stave off heart disease or cancer — but according to new research, vitamins and supplements may not be doing much for the average adult.
-
Proper fire separation spares Timmins motel from bigger blaze
An 'accidental' fire caused the evacuation of a Timmins motel early Thursday morning, police say.
London
-
Armed robbery charge laid after theft of liquor
A London man is charged after police say a suspect pulled a knife in a store on York Street.
-
Turner not seeking re-election, endorses Skylar Franke in Ward 11
Ward 11 Coun. Stephen Turner has announced he is not seeking re-election in the upcoming municipal vote.
-
Armed robbery reported at Harriston bank
Provincial police are investigating an armed bank robbery in Harriston.
Winnipeg
-
Assiniboine Park Zoo polar bear dies during dental procedure
A female polar bear living at Assiniboine Park Zoo in Winnipeg has died during a dental procedure while under anesthesia.
-
Quebec man arrested for erratic driving in Manitoba now charged with human trafficking: RCMP
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP have charged a Quebec man with human trafficking more than a year after they arrested him for erratic driving.
-
Manitoba investing $20M to help students whose learning was disrupted by the pandemic
The Manitoba government is allocating more than $20 million to improve student supports and learning after years of disturbance from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa Senators chosen as preferred bidder for LeBreton Flats
The Ottawa Senators are the preferred bidder to build a major attraction at LeBreton Flats, clearing the way for an NHL arena on the land just west of downtown.
-
Ottawa pastor has medical exemption rejected by U.S. border agents
Pastor Mike Croteau has an autoimmune disorder that gives him an exemption from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Croteau says his exemption was rejected when he tried to cross into the United States in May.
-
Pope Francis' visit to Canada to include stop at residential school
The Vatican has released the program for Pope's visit to Canada next month, which includes visiting the site of a former Alberta residential school with survivors of the institutions.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP arrest suspects in La Ronge shooting
Saskatchewan RCMP has arrested Terrance Daigneault, who was wanted in connection with a shooting in La Ronge.
-
Pope Francis' visit to Canada to include stop at residential school
The Vatican has released the program for Pope's visit to Canada next month, which includes visiting the site of a former Alberta residential school with survivors of the institutions.
-
87-year-old Saskatoon business owner confined and beaten during break-in
An 87-year-old man was confined and assaulted inside a business overnight, according to Saskatoon police.
Vancouver
-
With fewer people taking transit, TransLink is getting into the real estate development business
TransLink is turning to real estate development as a way to bring in the money it needs for expansion plans, as it deals with the impact of years of decreased ridership.
-
Here's the plan for one of Vancouver's 'largest undeveloped sites' in the city
A new "community" of more than 1,600 homes is planned for what those behind the project call one of Vancouver's "largest undeveloped sites."
-
Osprey nest rescued from flooding lake in B.C.'s Kootenays
As water levels rose in a flooding B.C. lake recently, conservation officers and wildlife biologists worked together to rescue an osprey's nest in the Kootenay region.
Regina
-
Report outlines $76 million in proposed improvements for southeast Regina roadways
The Arcola Avenue Corridor Study, commissioned by the City of Regina, laid out a sweeping list of proposed improvements to southeast Regina’s roadways during Wednesday's session of executive committee.
-
Regina man charged with impaired driving after child seriously injured in collision
A Regina man was charged with impaired driving after a seven-year-old boy was injured as a result of a series of collisions in northwest Regina on Tuesday.
-
'I felt like I could never say no': Alleged victim testifies in sexual assault trial
The sexual assault trial for former gymnastics coach Marcel Dubroy saw the alleged victim take the stand for the second day at Court of Queen’s Bench on Wednesday.
Vancouver Island
-
Vehicle seized after hit-and-run crash injures couple, dogs near Nanaimo
Mounties say they have seized a vehicle connected to a hit-and-run crash that sent a woman to hospital with serious injuries near Nanaimo, B.C.
-
NEW
NEW | Victoria to open free 'bike valet' service downtown
People who are concerned about the security of their bike while cycling in downtown Victoria will soon be able to park their bike for free at a "coat-check style" valet service.
-
Mounties seek man accused of inappropriately touching underage girls near Victoria
Mounties are asking the public for help identifying a man who they say "inappropriately touched" two underage girls at a restaurant in Central Saanich, B.C.