'Salvus saved my life': Moncton clinic that serves the homeless population facing eviction

It's been 165 days of clean and sober living for Ian Johnson.

"I was doing enough drugs to probably kill eight or nine people a day," said Johnson.

While living on the streets of Moncton, Johnson said he was taking about a gram and a half of Fentanyl a day as well as 10 to 15 Shady 8s, a mixture of Fentanyland other opiates that he called a "party drug."

He's been receiving medical services from the Salvus Clinic in downtown Moncton, a non for profit community health centre that provides service to individuals experiencing homelessness, substance use disorder, or mental health issues, who do not have a primary health care provider.

"Salvus literally saved my life. I was a really bad junkie. I mean, I'll have that title forever, but I'm sober now, a complete life transformation," said Johnson. "They brought me off the street, found me a home and helped me with all my medical issues which is quite an extensive list."

Johnson calls Salvus an extremely important service to the homeless community where people can get the help they need while bring treated with dignity.

"The main thing is that they don't judge. A lot of the hospitals, a lot of the time I went in and rolled up my sleeves and they saw the marks I was judged instantly. They don't do that here. They take you in like a family," said Johnson.

Johnson may soon not be able to access the services Salvus provides, their lease at the Community Peace Centre ends on September 30 and they’re facing eviction.

Executive director Melissa Baxter and Kathleen Buchanan, the Horizon Health program manager for the clinic, made a presentation to Moncton City Council on Monday to make the community aware they may soon be without a home.

During an interview with CTV News on Wednesday, both women said they have been looking for a new space for the past six months but have yet to find a new location.

"We have significantly grown out of our current space. It was originally intended for three to five staff members and we have grown to 25 over the years," said Baxter.

Buchanan said the message they wanted city council to hear was the need for a 6,000 square-foot space in the downtown core so they can be close to the community they serve.

"Many people are unfamiliar with our services as well so we thought it was important to be invited to city council to talk about the impact our services have and what a landlord could expect if they have our services in their building," said Buchanan.

An independent broker has been searching for sites on their behalf and has found a few possibilities.

"But we have had several landlords cancel our viewing on us the night before or the day before for one reason or another," said Baxter. "We had a potential location that unfortunately fell through while we were in negotiations with them. It seems like time is of the essence at this point."

France Maillet-Gagnon, the clinic's nurse practitioner, said its bit alarming that a primary care provider hasn't found a new home yet.

"We have an eviction at the end of September, so it's uncertain how we're going to provide quality efficient care for the clients we already serve," said Maillet-Gagnon.

She thinks there's a stigma with the clinic and its clients.

"I think Salvus Clinic is slightly, or more than slightly I guess, stigmatized kind of like our population, some of our population. So I think that's one of the barriers that we're having to find a new location," said Maillet-Gagnon. "If they know its Salvus Clinic and because of the population we serve it appears that we even lose the opportunity to even see a facility."

Baxter said they provide services typically found in a physician's office or health centre, but to the city's vulnerable population who deserve to be treated with dignity and respect in a safe space.

"We're all individuals going through life and sometimes you may experience difficulty, whatever that may be, but that doesn't necessarily mean you need to be judged or feel less than for what you are experiencing," said Baxter.

Maillet-Gagnon said the staff sees a lot overdoses so seeing Johnson being clean and sober is a ray of sunshine for them.

"It's good to hear the happy stories," said Maillet-Gagnon. "It's important sometimes for the staff to hear it. I'm happy for Ian because we do cherish him quite a bit here."

