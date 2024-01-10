Schools closed across the Maritimes as messy storm moves through the region

A storm system moving from the southern Great Lakes is expected to move through parts of the Maritimes Wednesday with a mix of snow, rain and strong winds.

A slew of weather warnings and statements are in place across the region, with schools and travel impacted by the storm.

WEATHER ALERTS

New Brunswickers could see heavy rain, potentially damaging winds or up to 25 centimetres of snow Wednesday, depending on where they live.

Winter storm, wind, and snowfall warnings are in place across the province and a rainfall warning is also in place in the Saint John area.

Special weather statements are also in effect in the Acadian Peninsula, as well as Bathurst and Chaleur Region where higher than normal water levels along the eastern Bay of Chaleur coastline are expected.

And a storm surge warning is in place in Campbellton and the eastern half of Restigouche County where higher than normal water levels and large waves are expected near the coast in the afternoon.

In Nova Scotia, a special weather statement advises of winds and waves on the Atlantic coast; a rainfall warning suggests as much as 40 millimetres could fall; and a wind warning advises of gusts of up to 100 km/h – and higher along exposed coastal areas.

Winter storm warnings and a Les Suêtes wind warning are also in place in western Cape Breton where heavy snowfall and very strong winds are expected.

Wind warnings are in place across Prince Edward Island. Southeasterly wind gusts could reach near 90 km/h and the warning suggests damage to buildings and power outages are possible.

SCHOOLS

All schools in New Brunswick and P.E.I. are closed Wednesday.

In Nova Scotia, schools are closures in the Annapolis Valley, the South Shore, and Digby and Yarmouth counties. Schools in some areas of the province are dismissing early, while schools in the Halifax-area are open.

Some Maritime universities and college campuses are also closed, or have a delayed opening.

TRAVEL

Marine Atlantic has cancelled its 11:45 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. Port aux Basques, N.L., to North Sydney, N.S., crossings, as well as the 11:45 a.m. and 11:15 p.m. crossings from North Sydney to Port aux Basques.

Bay Ferries cancelled its 9 a.m. Saint John, N.B., departure as well as its 4 p.m. Digby, N.S., departure.

The Grand Manan Ferry service in New Brunswick was suspended just after 6 a.m.

The Tancook Ferry in Nova Scotia is suspending service at noon.

POWER

Just before 10 a.m., Nova Scotia Power was reporting more than 1,300 outages, with the largest in the Ingonish area due to high winds.

At that time, NB Power was reporting more than 500 and Maritime Electric on P.E.I. was reporting three customers without power

With files from The Canadian Press and CTVNews.ca