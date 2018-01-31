

CTV Atlantic





Several schools are closed in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island as Maritimers continue to dig out from the latest winter storm.

The powerful storm brought snow and freezing rain to the region, resulting in slick roads and sidewalks.

In New Brunswick, all schools in the Anglophone East School District are closed. Most schools are closed in the Anglophone North School District, with the exception of those in the Dalhousie and Campbellton area. All schools are closed in the Francophone South School District, except for those in Fredericton, Oromocto, Quispamsis, and Saint-Jean, which remain open.

Most schools are closed in Nova Scotia, except for those in the South Shore Regional School Board and Halifax Regional School Board. CSAP schools in the Clare, Argyle and northwest region are also closed.

English and French public schools on Prince Edward Island were initially operating on a one-hour delay, but they have decided to close for the day.

The wintry weather is also impacting flights at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport. Some flights were cancelled and many were delayed Wednesday morning.



