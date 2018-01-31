Featured
Storm Watch: Closures and Cancellations
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, January 31, 2018 7:31AM AST
Here is a list of closures and cancellations for Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018:
Nova Scotia:
- All schools are closed in the Tri-County Regional School Board
- All schools are closed in the Annapolis Valley Regional School Board
- All schools are closed in the Chignecto-Central Regional School Board
- All schools are closed in the Strait Regional School Board
- All schools are closed in the Cape Breton - Victoria Regional School Board
- CSAP schools are closed in the Clare and Argyle region. L'Ecole Rose-des-Vents and l'Ecole Acadienne de Truro are also closed.
- CSAP schools in the northwest region are closed: Ecole de Pomquet, Ecole NDA, Ecole Beau-Port, Ecole Scolaire Etoile de l'Acadie.
- The NSCC Cumberland campus and Amherst Learning Centre are closed.
New Brunswick:
- All schools are closed in the Anglophone East School District
- All schools are closed in the Anglophone North School District, EXCEPT for those in the Dalhousie/Campbellton area, which remain open.
- All schools in the Francophone South School District are closed, EXCEPT for those in Fredericton, Oromocto, Quispamsis, and Saint-Jean, which remain open.
- Classes at NBCC Miramichi are delayed until 10:30 a.m.
P.E.I.:
- All schools in the Public Schools Branch are closed today.
- All schools in the French Language School Board are closed.
- UPEI will delay opening until 12:30 p.m.
- Holland College campuses will delay opening until 10 a.m.