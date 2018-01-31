Here is a list of closures and cancellations for Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018:

Nova Scotia:

  • All schools are closed in the Tri-County Regional School Board
  • All schools are closed in the Annapolis Valley Regional School Board
  • All schools are closed in the Chignecto-Central Regional School Board
  • All schools are closed in the Strait Regional School Board
  • All schools are closed in the Cape Breton - Victoria Regional School Board
  • CSAP schools are closed in the Clare and Argyle region. L'Ecole Rose-des-Vents and l'Ecole Acadienne de Truro are also closed.
  • CSAP schools in the northwest region are closed: Ecole de Pomquet, Ecole NDA, Ecole Beau-Port, Ecole Scolaire Etoile de l'Acadie.
  • The NSCC Cumberland campus and Amherst Learning Centre are closed.

New Brunswick:

  • All schools are closed in the Anglophone East School District
  • All schools are closed in the Anglophone North School District, EXCEPT for those in the Dalhousie/Campbellton area, which remain open.
  • All schools in the Francophone South School District are closed, EXCEPT for those in Fredericton, Oromocto, Quispamsis, and Saint-Jean, which remain open.
  • Classes at NBCC Miramichi are delayed until 10:30 a.m.

P.E.I.:

  • All schools in the Public Schools Branch are closed today.
  • All schools in the French Language School Board are closed.
  • UPEI will delay opening until 12:30 p.m.
  • Holland College campuses will delay opening until 10 a.m.