HALIFAX -- A search is continuing this morning for a crewmember from a fishing boat that capsized off the west coast of Cape Breton.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Halifax says it received a call from the boat off of Cheticamp, N.S., at about 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, and the occupants said they were sinking - then the line went dead.

As well, the CCGS Cape Spry and all other local vessels departed the area. The CCGS Cape Roger arrived on scene early this morning and is continuing the search. NOK have been briefed on the search. Updates to follow. — HfxJRCC_CCCOS (@hfxjrcc) April 4, 2021

The centre says a helicopter and a military plane were immediately dispatched to the scene and four people were rescued from the sinking FV Tyhawk, but the fifth crew member remains missing.

The four rescued from the capsized boat were airlifted to hospital, however, there was no immediate word on their condition.

A vessel in the area was able to find 4 people in the water, and transported them to emergency health services in Chéticamp, NS. Both aircraft are now on scene conducting a search for the fifth person, alongside several local vessels and the CCGS Cape Spry. Updates to follow — HfxJRCC_CCCOS (@hfxjrcc) April 4, 2021

Due to "significant icing issues" the centre says search efforts were scaled down this morning with the Cormorant helicopter and Hercules aircraft returning to base at Greenwood, N.S.

The centre says the CCGS Cape Spry and all other local vessels also left the area, however, the CCGS Cape Roger arrived on scene early this morning to continue search efforts.

At 1746 ADT, JRCC Hfx received a call from the FV Tyhawk, 16 NM west of Chéticamp, NS, indicating they were sinking. There were 5 persons onboard. During the call, JRCC lost the signal with the vessel. — HfxJRCC_CCCOS (@hfxjrcc) April 4, 2021

The centre says it will provide updates.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Apr. 4, 2021.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.