BATHURST, N.B. -- Police have once again suspended the search for a missing girl from Bathurst, N.B., due to rainy conditions in the area.

Authorities previously paused search operations for 14-year-old Madison Roy-Boudreau on Saturday, also on account of stormy conditions.

Police have been searching for the girl since May 11 and are investigating her disappearance as suspicious.

Authorities in Bathurst have located and seized the grey Ford truck that Madison was last spotted in at 7:30 that morning.

She was last seen wearing a grey sweater, a pair of camouflage-coloured pants and silver shoes.

The search is set to resume as soon as weather conditions in the area permit.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2021.