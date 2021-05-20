HALIFAX -- Another day of searching failed to turn up any sign of a missing 14-year-old girl in Bathurst, N.B.

Madison Roy-Boudreau was last seen at around 7:30 in the morning of Tuesday, May 11.

About 30 searchers have been combing a wooded area in the city.

"The site area is approximately 40 000 square meters," Luc Foulem, a spokesperson for the city of Bathurst wrote in a news release. "The operations could possibly take between three and five days."

The search will resume at 8 a.m. Friday.

Police have seized a truck she was seen getting into and are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the Bathurst Police Force or Crime Stoppers N.B.