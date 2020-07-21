Advertisement
Search for missing 80-year-old woman underway in Kings County, N.S.
Gladys Ester Jodrey was last seen near her home on Peck Meadow Road in Greenfield, N.S., around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. (Nova Scotia RCMP)
HALIFAX -- A search is underway in Nova Scotia’s Kings County for an 80-year-old woman who was reported missing.
The RCMP say Gladys Ester Jodrey was last seen near her home on Peck Meadow Road in Greenfield, N.S., around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
A search dog and local Ground Search and Rescue volunteers are assisting police in the area.
Jodrey is described as Caucasian, with white hair and glasses. She is five-foot-six inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.
She was last seen wearing blue pants, a red top, a black cardigan and sneakers.
Police say one of her legs is noticeably swollen.
Anyone with information on Jodrey’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kings District RCMP.