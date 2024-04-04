Second water main break reported at QEII Halifax Infirmary site

ATLANTIC
    The QEII Halifax Infirmary site's Summer Street entrance is pictured on April 4, 2024. (Carl Pomeroy/CTV Atlantic) The QEII Halifax Infirmary site's Summer Street entrance is pictured on April 4, 2024. (Carl Pomeroy/CTV Atlantic)
    Nova Scotia Health says another water break has happened at the QEII Halifax Infirmary site.

    The health authority said in a post on X just before 8 a.m. Thursday the buildings are without running water and heat.

    On Wednesday, there was a broken water line in the site’s steam plant. The Infirmary, the Veterans Memorial Building, and the Abbie J. Lane were without water for drinking or flushing toilets for several hours.

    Nova Scotia Health said water was restored around 8 p.m., but staff and patients were advised not to drink it until it was tested.

    All elective and non-urgent surgeries and procedures were cancelled Wednesday. The emergency department remained open, though patients without emergency concerns were asked to go to other emergency departments. Outpatient blood collection was also closed.

    Nova Scotia Health says impacts from the latest water main break “will follow soon.”

