Senior swimmer shows that every day can be a beach day in Nova Scotia

COW BAY, N.S. -

Eva Farmakoulas is always seeking adventure.

At 69-years-old, Farmakoulas enjoys a daily dip in the North Atlantic in mid-October.

"Put your bathing suit on, get down here, or somewhere, with somebody, it’s a mindset,” she says. “So just think tropical, think Mediterranean, and just go in."

The former teacher from Glace Bay, N.S. spends a large part of her retirement in Greece, so it’s natural for her to be drawn to the water, no matter where she is in the world.

But when COVID-19 struck, Farmakoulas took the time to explore her own backyard.

"This is my first experience being chained down to Nova Scotia for two years, and it’s been like totally awesome," she explains. “And I have to swim, so this is what I have, I have cold water.”

She visits the beach every day, and always brings someone with her for safety.

Her motivation turns heads on days when the water temperature is just above 16 degrees Celsius.

She shares her experiences on social media with others, encouraging everyone to be active and enjoy life.

"First of all, it makes you feel a whole lot younger," she says. "It gives you so much energy, you just feel alive. You feel like you look great, whether you do or not, you feel like you look great, it tightens your skin up."

Farmakoulas has no plans for slowing down, either.

Once she feels it’s safe to do so, she’ll travel to Greece and take a dip in the Mediterranean.

But until then, she’ll enjoy her time in the Maritimes.

"I think it’s beautiful here. It’s just colder, but I love it here, it’s a perfect gem."

She’s hopeful she’ll be able to continue her daily dives in the Atlantic Ocean until November.