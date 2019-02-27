

THE CANADIAN PRESS





FREDERICTON -- New Brunswick's education minister says there are serious concerns with the province's French immersion program, and he's asking for public input on how to fix it.

Dominic Cardy says the government is committed to taking action to ensure the school system graduates more bilingual students.

In January, Auditor General Kim MacPherson questioned the effectiveness of the French immersion program.

She found that of the 1,624 students who entered into the program in 2005, 75 per cent dropped out of the program by the end of Grade 12 and only 10 per cent achieved the Education Department's language proficiency goal.

Cardy says there are substantial challenges facing the system, including a shortage of qualified teachers to deliver French immersion.

The public will have a chance to complete the online survey until March 31, but Cardy says it's too early to determine how long his review will take to complete.

"In order to create a world-class education system that inspires and innovates, this government is committed to ensuring that all New Brunswick children have an equal opportunity to become bilingual," Cardy said.