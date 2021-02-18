HALIFAX -- Halifax District RCMP is investigating a break, enter, and theft of several tools that happened in Wellington, N.S. on Saturday.

Police believe a home under construction on Calderwood Drive was broken into sometime between 4 p.m. on Feb. 13 and 5:50 a.m. on Feb. 16.

RCMP say the suspect, or suspects, stole several tools from the home, including Dewalt saws, drills/bits, nail guns, lights, and various types of batteries and chargers.

Police provided a list of other items that were also stolen, including:

King micro pinner

Hitachi sub-floor nailer

Makita router

two 20 volt Dewalt radios

Dewalt rotory lazer

Dewalt angle grinder

Dewalt biscuit joiner

Dewalt oscillating tool

Dewalt door jig

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.