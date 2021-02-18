Advertisement
Several tools stolen from home under construction; Halifax RCMP investigating
Published Thursday, February 18, 2021 10:51AM AST
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo.
Share:
HALIFAX -- Halifax District RCMP is investigating a break, enter, and theft of several tools that happened in Wellington, N.S. on Saturday.
Police believe a home under construction on Calderwood Drive was broken into sometime between 4 p.m. on Feb. 13 and 5:50 a.m. on Feb. 16.
RCMP say the suspect, or suspects, stole several tools from the home, including Dewalt saws, drills/bits, nail guns, lights, and various types of batteries and chargers.
Police provided a list of other items that were also stolen, including:
- King micro pinner
- Hitachi sub-floor nailer
- Makita router
- two 20 volt Dewalt radios
- Dewalt rotory lazer
- Dewalt angle grinder
- Dewalt biscuit joiner
- Dewalt oscillating tool
- Dewalt door jig
Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.