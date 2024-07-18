ATLANTIC
    • Severe thunderstorm watches in place in Nova Scotia

    Severe thunderstorm watches are in place in Nova Scotia Thursday.

    Environment Canada says meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing heavy rain and and strong wind gusts.

    Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings in place in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island earlier in the day have ended.

    Nova Scotia

    severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for southwestern Nova Scotia as of 12:30 p.m.

    The watch says rainfall rates of up to 30 mm/h could be possible, though they may be higher in thunderstorms.

    Cumberland and northern Colchester counties are also under rainfall warnings where rain, at times heavy, is expected until early afternoon.

    "A series of thundershowers gave 40 millimetres of rain in a few hours to the region and more rain and thundershowers are expected this morning as additional thundershowers are moving up the Bay of Fundy towards the Minas Basin," the warning reads.

