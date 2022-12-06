Shania Twain fan warns to read fine print on ticket reseller sites

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What is the 'white elephant' gift exchange?

With the holiday season in full swing, families and friends looking for a more unconventional way to give gifts can look no further than to the 'white elephant' gift exchange, but what is it exactly?

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island