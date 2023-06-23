Shipwreck expert says Titanic wreckage site should be federally protected
A leading Canadian marine oceanographer and shipwreck expert says tourism access to the Titanic wreck site should be limited following the Titan sub tragedy.
Rob Rondeau has been studying shipwrecks for more than 25 years and believes the U.S. government needs to implement more oversight and restrictions around diving vessels.
"Making sure that the vessels that are diving, especially if they are from the U.S., meet the standards to ensure that everyone on-board are safe,” said Rondeau, a marine archaeologist at Simon Fraser University and author of the bestseller Titanic Lives: On Board, Destination Canada.
"Clearly there wasn't enough oversight in this expedition," Rondeau said. "Because if there, given what we know now about the previous allegations of the (Titan) sub not being properly constructed, had there been that oversight, the submersible wouldn't have been allowed to go to the wreckage site in the first place."
Rondeau said there is a need for third-party oversight to inspect these vessels, like the Titan submersible, built by the U.S.-based OceanGate Expeditions, which is hailed as the "world’s only carbon-fibre submersible."
"If the company had sought independent oversight, it is likely this accident would not have happened," said Rondeau.
After a four-day search for the missing Titan sub, debris from the carbon-fibre sub was found near the Titanic wreckage site.
All five people onboard are presumed dead following the sub’s implosion. They include OceanGate CEO and Titan pilot Stockton Rush, Hamish Harding, a billionaire and explorer, French explorer and oceanographer Paul-Henry Nargeolet, and Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman who are members of a prominent Pakistani family.
Titanic expert and St. John's resident Larry Daley is mourning the loss of his friend and colleague Paul-Henri Nargeolet. The pair had partnered on previous ocean expeditions together.
"The first expedition I did with PH was in 1998 and it was the first one I ever did in my life," said Daley, who dove to the Titanic wreckage site in 2003 in a Russian Mir submersible.
It was a 12-hour journey, said Daley, and the chance of a lifetime to travel the unimaginable depths.
"Down there I think it's between six and seven thousand PSI and at depth, you have a water column above you of almost 13 thousand feet and so it is a harsh environment to work in," said Daley.
Rondeau says there are only a dozen submersibles made that are capable of diving to the depths of the Titanic site.
"The wreck of the Titanic sits basically two and a half miles below the sea and it's an incredibly hostile environment," said Rondeau. "And as we saw even the smallest problems with the integrity of the hull can be catastrophic."
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada announced Friday afternoon that it was launching an investigation into the Titan's mother-ship, the Polar Prince, a Canadian-flagged vessel that launched the Titan into the Atlantic Ocean.
"The TSB (is) the investigation authority of the flag state of the support vessel," the Canadian board said in a statement, adding that its investigation will focus on "the circumstances of this operation conducted by the Canadian-flagged vessel Polar Prince."
U.S. National Transportation Safety Board announced earlier in that day that it was investigating the Titan tragedy and the implosion of the sub.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russian mercenary chief says his forces are rebelling, some left Ukraine and entered Russia city
The owner of the Wagner private military contractor made his most direct challenge to the Kremlin yet on Friday, calling for an armed rebellion aimed at ousting Russia's defence minister.
Netflix phases out 'basic' streaming plan from its subscription options in Canada
Netflix Canada is done with being basic. The streaming giant says it's phasing out the $9.99 'basic' option from its price plans, taking away the cheapest subscription without ads.
RCAF releases names of pilots killed in military helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.
The Royal Canadian Air Force has released the names of the two pilots killed in the military helicopter crash near Garrison Petawawa this week.
Titan owner OceanGate will likely seek court protection, and soon: lawyer
A maritime law professor at Louisiana's Tulane University says the owner of a small submersible that imploded Sunday on its way to the wreck of the Titanic will likely seek court protection -- and soon.
B.C. students from kindergarten to Grade 9 will no longer get letter grades
All students from kindergarten to Grade 9 in British Columbia public schools will now be assessed with a proficiency scale instead of letter grades.
Canadian, U.S. officials launch investigations into fatal Titan submersible implosion
Canadian and U.S. officials will launch investigations into the catastrophic implosion of the Titan submersible, which broke apart with five aboard and sank to the ocean floor during a dive to the Titanic earlier this week.
Global diabetes cases could soar to 1.3 billion by 2050, new study says
The number of people living with diabetes will double worldwide in the next 30 years, according to a new global study.
Welcomed by Canada for defying a dictator, Syrian activist now considered a security risk
An activist who has been tortured for defying a dictator has been flagged as a national security risk by Canada’s immigration officials, after she participated in international efforts to hold Syria accountable for human rights violations.
A dip in inflation may not be enough to stop the BoC from raising rates next month
Forecasters are expecting the Bank of Canada to move ahead with another interest rate hike in July, even as they expect the annual inflation rate to slow significantly.
Toronto
-
Toronto rapper Top5 releases music video from jail while awaiting murder trial
Ontario's Solicitor General is trying to figure out how a man awaiting trail on a first-degree murder charge was able to record part of a music video inside his jail cell.
-
Ontario is overhauling its language curriculum. Here's what's changed
Ontario students will begin learning from a new language curriculum in September 2023.
-
'Do not consume': Brand of frozen berries recalled in Ontario, B.C.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is recalling a brand of frozen berries sold in Ontario due to a possible listeria contamination.
Calgary
-
'I think it gives the NHL a black eye': Advocates irked by decision to scrap themed attire such as Pride jerseys
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman's announcement, in which he said the jerseys created unwelcome distractions, comes in the middle of Pride month.
-
Fatal crash between semi and jeep closes Peigan Trail
One woman has been killed in a two-vehicle crash on Peigan Trail in the city's southeast.
-
Lethbridge father pleads guilty to assaulting his six-week-old baby girl
A Lethbridge father has pleaded guilty in a horrific case of abuse that left a six-week-old girl hospitalized with traumatic injuries.
Montreal
-
Meet the Montreal-area woman who solves cold cases from her computer
'Unidentified Human Remains Canada' is not the catchiest name for a Facebook group. But for founder Jan Guppy, it's at the heart of a personal initiative to find answers about missing people across Canada -- beginning with unidentified remains in morgues around the country.
-
Que. students to miss prom after police called on rowdy prank
A student at Laval Senior Academy (LSA) says she and some of her classmates are being unfairly banned from prom. It’s one of several disciplinary actions imposed by the school after a day of pranks got out of hand to the point that police were called in. A letter to parents from the school says the June 9 pranks involved “stink bombs, paint, water guns, and graffiti on school premises.”
-
Body pulled from Montreal waters following sweeping search, investigation ongoing
Montreal firefighters say they recovered a body from the waters near the Verdun borough Friday evening. Spokespeople for the Montreal police and fire department told CTV the distress call came in at around 6:25 p.m.
Edmonton
-
Edmontonians will soon have to say goodbye to some single-use items
If you want cutlery and napkins with your to-go order, you'll soon have to ask for them.
-
From Africa, UCP MLA-elect Stephan says he's 'done nothing wrong' by missing swearing-in ceremony
Jason Stephan, MLA-elect in Red Deer-South, missed being sworn-in at the Alberta legislature Tuesday because he is on vacation in Africa, according to a post on his Facebook account.
-
Trapped worker rescued from elevated LRT platform near West Edmonton Mall
A construction worker was rushed to hospital Friday morning after part of an LRT platform structure fell on him in west Edmonton.
Northern Ontario
-
Pride flag protesters outnumbered by counter-protesters in Sudbury
There was a moving scene in front of Sudbury's Rainbow District School Board on Friday as hundreds came out to protest what they saw as hate.
-
Elliot Lake, Ont., woman says her dying cat suffered because of vet shortage
A shortage of veterinarians is in the spotlight after an Elliot Lake woman endured weeks of not having anywhere to take her ailing cat.
-
Emotional moment as North Bay mom, 44, earns high school diploma
Miranda-May Deveau, a 44-year-old mother in North Bay, is proving you're never too old to learn.
London
-
Russian mercenary chief says his forces are rebelling, some left Ukraine and entered Russia city
The owner of the Wagner private military contractor made his most direct challenge to the Kremlin yet on Friday, calling for an armed rebellion aimed at ousting Russia's defence minister.
-
Crash in London, Ont.’s south end sends vehicle into farmer’s field
No injuries were reported after a collision that left significant damage to two vehicles Friday afternoon in the city’s south end.
-
Council embarks on communications blitz to clarify evolving homelessness strategies
A rainy Friday afternoon saw Mayor Josh Morgan and Councillor Hadleigh McAlister going door-to-door in Ward 1 answering Londoners’ questions about municipal matters including homelessness.
Winnipeg
-
'We felt as one again': Family reunites in Winnipeg after 8 years apart
A family forced to flee Iraq during the Yazidi genocide has finally been reunited in Winnipeg.
-
More information needed on drinking water risk for proposed silica sand project in Manitoba: commission's report
A new report about a contentious silica sand extraction project in southeastern Manitoba has been released and it is being recommended that work only move forward if a number of recommendations are met.
-
Two teens arrested in downtown stabbing following concert, victim later died from injuries
Two teens have been arrested in connection to a stabbing downtown where the victim later died from their injuries.
Ottawa
-
RCAF releases names of pilots killed in military helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.
The Royal Canadian Air Force has released the names of the two pilots killed in the military helicopter crash near Garrison Petawawa this week.
-
Health and safety a priority as Escapade Music Festival begins in Ottawa
As tens of thousands of people descend on Lansdowne Park this weekend for the Escapade Music Festival, organizers and health officials will be keeping an eye on festival-goers to ensure their health and safety.
-
Carleton Place hospital ER closing Friday and Saturday nights due to staffing shortage
The Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital says the ER will be closed from 4 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Saturday. The ER will be closed again from 7 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. on Sunday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon woman handed $33k water bill from the city
Trinh Nguyen couldn't believe her eyes when she got a staggering utility bill from the city.
-
Saskatoon SPCA ask for public’s help after puppies dropped off on doorstep
The Saskatoon SPCA is asking for help after several puppies were dropped off on their doorstep.
-
1-year-old killed in Sask. hit-and-run, RCMP searching for suspect
RCMP in Saskatchewan is on the hunt for a 33-year-old man after a one-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run incident Thursday afternoon, police say.
Vancouver
-
'The offences were horrendous': B.C man loses appeal of sentence for sexual abuse of foster children
A B.C. man convicted of sexually abusing boys in his care for more than 10 years while he was a foster parent has lost an appeal of his sentence.
-
'N' driver fined for deadly accident in Abbotsford
“This was a tragic, horrible situation.” That’s how a judge in provincial court in Abbotsford described the death of a mother of two who was hit and killed by an “N” driver.
-
'More people in emergency than we’ve ever had before’: Province responds to record rates of patients leaving hospital ERs without being seen
B.C.'s premier and minister of health say they are focusing on healthcare measures intended to reduce wait times at hospital emergency departments after CTV News reported the rate has reached a historic high on the Lower Mainland.
Regina
-
'They’re not waking up': Sask. addiction workers concerned over mixed opioids
Addiction workers say they’ve been seeing a new danger for drug users in Saskatchewan.
-
1-year-old killed in Sask. hit-and-run, RCMP searching for suspect
RCMP in Saskatchewan is on the hunt for a 33-year-old man after a one-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run incident Thursday afternoon, police say.
-
'Very stressful': Sask. tire shops caught up in alleged inter-provincial tire scam
A tire shop owner in Saskatchewan is warning others after he says he was nearly defrauded in an inter-provincial tire scam, almost losing several thousand dollars worth of product.
Vancouver Island
-
Highway 4 on Vancouver Island reopens after wildfire closure
A major artery connecting people to Vancouver Island’s west coast communities reopened at 3 p.m. Friday, more than two weeks since it was shut down because of a wildfire.
-
Reign of world's largest hockey stick coming to an end as Duncan, B.C., holds survey
The world's largest hockey stick survived Expo '86, a move to Vancouver Island, the wrath of Canadian winters and even woodpeckers, but time is catching up with the monument to Canada's game attached to an ice arena in Duncan, B.C.
-
B.C. fishers fined $17K for illegal catches, obstruction off Galiano Island
Four recreational anglers were fined a total of $17,000 and forfeited their fishing gear after violating the federal Fisheries Act in British Columbia's southern Gulf Islands.