Shots fired at home in North Preston, no injuries reported: N.S. RCMP

The RCMP is investigating a report of shots being fired in North Preston, N.S., over the weekend.

Police responded to a report of shots fired at a home on Cain Street near Churchill Terrace around 3 a.m. Sunday.

When police arrived, they say officers learned the occupants of the home – a 50-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man, both from the community – heard multiple gunshots and bullets impacting the home.

No injuries were sustained in the incident, according to a news release.

Police say officers also seized empty casings and documented damage to the exterior of the home consistent with bullet holes.

At this time, police do not believe this was a random act.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

