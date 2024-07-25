Showers, risk of thunderstorms move through Thursday evening and night

A cold front moves out of Maine and Quebec and into the Maritimes Thursday evening.

Showers are preceding the front in New Brunswick Thursday afternoon and will arrive for Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island Thursday evening and night.

In most cases, the showers will be limited to a rainfall of a few to several millimetres.

Scattered showers continue to move west-to-east across the Maritimes Thursday evening and night.

Risk of thunderstorms

There is still a risk the front could trigger some thunderstorms among the showers.

The chance of thunderstorms is highest Thursday late afternoon and evening in New Brunswick. There is a much lower chance of isolated thunderstorms Thursday evening and night for Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

The highest chance of thunderstorms in the northwestern half of New Brunswick late Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening.

While not as primed to see severe thunderstorms develop as Ontario and Quebec was with this system, any developed thunderstorm comes with a risk of a downpour and locally strong wind gusts.

Local rain totals could be as high as 10 to 30 mm in the event of a thunderstorm. They are not expected to be repetitive by nature, which reduces the risk of localized flooding.

The showers come with light rain amounts. In the event of a thunderstorm, localized rain totals could reach 10 to 30 mm.

Behind the front

The passage of the front will have the benefit of knocking humidity down a notch Friday into Saturday.

High pressure is expected to dominate the weekend forecast and as a result, it remains mostly sunny in the forecast.

Hotter summer temperature returning Sunday into early next week. High temperatures in the high 20s and low 30s for most communities.

Exceptions for some coastal areas where the southerly wind is more directly onshore. That will be mostly for parts of the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia and the Bay of Fundy coastline of New Brunswick. Those direct coastal areas with highs in the low-to-mid 20s.