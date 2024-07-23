Showery weather Tuesday could help lower wildfire danger risks
A round of rain and showers will continue across central/southern New Brunswick as well as mainland Nova Scotia Tuesday afternoon into evening. A chance of showers for northern New Brunswick, Cape Breton, and Prince Edward Island.
There is a low risk of very isolated downpours and small thunderstorms within the wet weather. The downpours may be capable of producing rain rates of between 10 and 30 mm/hr. That’s enough to reduce visibility if driving through one and lead to hydroplaning conditions on the roads. Repeating downpours that could lead to more extensive flooding are not expected.
A severe thunderstorm watch was issued late Tuesday morning for Fredericton and Southern York County as a few small thunderstorms developed in the area. The watch ended shortly after noon on Tuesday but was replaced with a rainfall warning.
The risk of any further downpours and thunderstorms is expected to diminish considerably by Tuesday evening.
Rain amounts for most areas will range from trace to 5 mm. Localized rain totals of 10 to 30 mm are possible in the event of a downpour or thunderstorm.
Mostly a light rainfall due to showery conditions expected on Tuesday. A few, very isolated downpours possible along with the showers.
National and regional wildfire danger
The summer rain and showers in the Maritime region Tuesday are beneficial in lowering our fire danger risk.
Natural Resources Canada currently has much of the Maritimes in a low-to-moderate risk rating. A few spots in northeastern New Brunswick, eastern Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island are in a high risk. Remember to check daily on any provincial/municipal burn restrictions before having an outdoor fire.
In the west of the country, large areas of southern British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and the Northwest Territories are under a high-to-extreme risk. Wildfires have triggered a number of evacuations including near Jasper National Park, Alta., and Williams Lake, B.C.
Wildfire danger ratings across the country on Tuesday per Natural Resources Canada.
A ridge of high pressure in the west has triggered a several day stretch of dry and hot weather aggravating the wildfire risk. The ridge has now broken down in B.C. with temperatures falling in that province. Some cooling is expected in northern areas of Alberta by Wednesday. There are some much needed showers in the forecast for the Jasper National Park area Wednesday night and Thursday.
A thin, high haze produced by smoke from the western wildfires was present in the sky over the Maritimes on Monday. The arrival of some of that thin, high smoke may have contributed to a more orange-reddish tinge to the rising moon on Sunday and Monday night in the Maritimes.
The rising moon Sunday evening as captured by Nicholas Bastarache in Bouctouche N.B.
