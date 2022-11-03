Sign, sealed, delivered: Designs by N.S. artist featured on Purolator holiday boxes

Nova Scotians who receive parcels from Purolator this holiday season may see a design from a local artist.

Each year, artists from across Canada are selected to create limited-edition designs showcased on Purolator’s shipping boxes.

Last year’s artists nominated other emerging artists for the 2022 season, with Nova Scotia’s Kadeem Hinch among the 13 selected.

The Halifax-based graphic designer says it is beneficial to connect with his fellow artists.

“I think one of my favourite things about working on this project was not seeing my finished product, but seeing everyone else’s,” says Hinch.

“Even looking at previous boxes throughout the years and just sort of connecting the rhythmic, artistic aesthetics throughout each province. It’s been something that’s really fascinating to look at.”

This year, artists were tasked with creating designs that show some of the different ways families eat, drink and celebrate the holidays together.

“I wanted to use the creatures that we have here in Nova Scotia and sort of get the creatures together, having a meal, sharing berries, trees, stuff like that,” says Hinch. “But also, that no matter who your family is, whether you’re sharing a family with your blood relatives or your chosen family, you can all get together and share a meal. I think that’s really important.”

Nova Scotia’s Kadeem Hinch Purolator holiday box is pictured. (Courtesy: Purolator)

Hinch’s box features a moose and a beaver, which he says was partially inspired by his childhood visits to Shubenacadie Provincial Wildlife Park.

“I think that was my favourite thing as a kid to do, was just see the wildlife. Things I never really got to see because I grew up in the city. So getting to go to the wildlife park, getting to go camping in the woods, Chignecto, stuff like that,” he says.

“I just really drew from those experiences to come up with an idea for my theme of the box.”

Designs from two other Maritime artists can also be found on this year’s holiday boxes: Kirsten Stackhousem of New Brunswick and Niyi Adeogun of P.E.I.

The boxes are available at Purolator Shipping Centres across Canada and select Mobile Quick Stop locations.

Purolator says it is donating $5,000 to Feed Nova Scotia as part of this year’s campaign.