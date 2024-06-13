ATLANTIC
    • Singer-songwriter Andrea Ramolo returns to the Maritimes

    Andrea Ramolo was born and raised in Toronto, but the Maritimes has become like a second home for the singer-songwriter.

    Ramolo has been coming to the region since the early 2000s, when she released her first album.

    “My first one was called ‘Thank You for the Ride’ and this was the first place I hit. I remember I played in the Dead of Winter Music Fest three or four times,” she said in an interview with CTV’s Katie Kelly in Halifax Wednesday.

    “I used to run out of Halifax and I just sort of connected and made really great friends that are now like family out here. When I come, I do feel like I’m welcome here, I’m from here. I have a nice support system here.”

    Romolo said Halifax is also special for another reason.

    “My parents, who immigrated from Italy. My mom, her first entrance into Canada was right up here at Pier 21. So I often go there and I get moved to tears because I can just picture my little mom coming across on the big sea boat… it just feels like home and you're all so friendly and have great music here,” she said.

    Romolo describes her music as alternative low-fi soul folk.

    “I play an electric baritone guitar. I like a lot of low deep sounds with my voice and the guitar accompanying it and some harmony. So it's cool stuff. It’s deep stuff. Sometimes it makes people cry, but hopefully my banter in between makes them laugh again,” she said.

    Ramolo played The Carleton in Halifax Wednesday. Next, she will perform in Cap-Pelé, N.B., on Thursday and in North Rustico, P.E.I., alongside Catherine MacLellan on Friday.

