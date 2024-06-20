SiRT finds no reasonable grounds to charge N.S. RCMP officer after crash

Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) has concluded an investigation into a head-on crash that injured two people.

An RCMP officer was conducting traffic enforcement in Pictou around 2 p.m. on March 30 when they noticed a black vehicle with what appeared to have a damaged front passenger tire and rim.

The officer tried to pull the vehicle over but the driver allegedly drove through stop signs, made erratic turns and passed vehicles on the wrong side of the road.

SiRT’s report into the incident says the vehicle eventually collided head-on with another vehicle travelling in the opposite direction and both drivers were seriously injured.

A previous release from the RCMP says they arrested the driver of the black vehicle with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and flight from police.

SiRT says officers also discovered empty and partially consumed beer cans in the driver’s vehicle, along with a “strong odor” of alcohol.

The police watchdog then began investigating the incident. SiRT director Erin Nauss has since found there were no reasonable grounds to believe the RCMP officer involved committed a criminal offence in connection with the crash.

SiRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.